iQOO 15 launches in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, OriginOS 6

iQOO 15: Price and availability
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 72,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
- Colour: Legend, Alpha
iQOO 15: Launch offers
- Consumers can avail either a discount of Rs 7,000 for select bank cards, or they can get Rs 7,000 off upon exchanging an older smartphone
- Additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000
- No interest equated monthly instalment plans starting at Rs 2,709 per month
iQOO 15: Details
iQOO 15: Specifications
- Display: 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits in HBM, Dolby Vision
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP (Sony IMX882) periscope
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W FlashCharge, 40W wireless charging
- Thickness: 8.17mm
- Weight: 216.2 grams (Alpha), 220 grams (Legend)
- Durability: IP68, IP69
iQOO 15 unboxing
