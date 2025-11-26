Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO 15 launches in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, OriginOS 6

iQOO 15 launches in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, OriginOS 6

iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6, a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-camera setup, starting at Rs 72,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched its next-generation flagship smartphone in India, the iQOO 15. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with the iQOO Supercomputing chip Q3, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO 15 debuts with Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface, marking the end of the FunTouchOS era that Vivo and iQOO smartphones used in non-Chinese markets, including India.

iQOO 15: Price and availability

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 72,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • Colour: Legend, Alpha
The iQOO 15 will be available for purchase starting November 27 for Priority Pass users, and December 1 onwards for all other users. The smartphone will be available across iQOO’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, Vivo exclusive stores and select retail stores.

iQOO 15: Launch offers

  • Consumers can avail either a discount of Rs 7,000 for select bank cards, or they can get Rs 7,000 off upon exchanging an older smartphone 
  • Additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans starting at Rs 2,709 per month

iQOO 15: Details

The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits in HBM and support for Dolby Vision. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and includes the Supercomputing Chip Q3 to boost gaming performance with ray tracing technology, 2K native super resolution and lossless frame interpolation. The phone comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, storage options of 256GB or 512GB and boots Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
 
Its rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera, while a 32MP camera sits on the front for selfies. The iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. iQOO also promises five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. Additionally, the smartphone features “Monster Halo,” which is a light strip hidden beneath the camera to give a halo effect while playing games or music, or even for notifications and calls. 

iQOO 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits in HBM, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP (Sony IMX882) periscope
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W FlashCharge, 40W wireless charging
  • Thickness: 8.17mm
  • Weight: 216.2 grams (Alpha), 220 grams (Legend)
  • Durability: IP68, IP69

iQOO 15 unboxing

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

