Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches launched in India: Price and features

Huawei's new GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches debut in India with up to 21-day battery life, AMOLED displays, upgraded outdoor tracking and wrist-based cycling power metrics

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
China’s Huawei has launched its GT6 series smartwatches in India, marking the debut of both the standard Huawei GT6 and the more premium GT6 Pro. The lineup features AMOLED displays and a claimed battery life of up to 21 days. Huawei also highlighted improvements in outdoor sports tracking, heart rate accuracy, and endurance-focused performance, including support for wrist-based cycling power measurement.

Huawei GT6 series smartwatches: Price, variants and availability

  • Huawei GT6 Pro (46mm): Rs 28,999 (Colours: Black and Brown)
  • Huawei GT6 Pro (46mm): Rs 39,999 (Titanium variant)
  • Huawei GT6 (46mm): Rs 21,999 (Colours: Green, Grey and Black)
  • Huawei GT6 (41mm): Rs 21,999 (Colours: Black, White, Purple, Brown)
  • Huawei GT6 (41mm): Rs 24,999 (Gold variant)
The Huawei GT6 lineup will be available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official RTC India website.

Huawei GT6 series smartwatches: Details

The Huawei GT6 Pro sits at the top of the range, featuring a titanium alloy body paired with sapphire glass for durability. It includes an AMOLED display that can reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, aimed at improving readability in outdoor environments.
The GT6 Pro also uses Huawei’s new Sunflower GPS Positioning System, which the company claims improves accuracy for activities such as trail running, hiking, and cycling. Other features include upgraded sleep tracking with enhanced recovery analytics, 5ATM water resistance, and access to more than 100 sport modes.
The standard Huawei GT6 model offers many of the Pro variant’s core capabilities in a lighter and more versatile design aimed at everyday wear. It retains support for over 100 outdoor and indoor sports modes, precise cycling power metrics, and 5ATM water resistance. It also features an AMOLED display and detailed sleep monitoring, including deep sleep, REM cycles, and recovery trends.
 
Both the Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches are compatible with Android and Apple iOS devices.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

