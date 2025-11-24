Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches launched in India: Price and features

China’s Huawei has launched its GT6 series smartwatches in India, marking the debut of both the standard Huawei GT6 and the more premium GT6 Pro. The lineup features AMOLED displays and a claimed battery life of up to 21 days. Huawei also highlighted improvements in outdoor sports tracking, heart rate accuracy, and endurance-focused performance, including support for wrist-based cycling power measurement.

Huawei GT6 series smartwatches: Price, variants and availability

Huawei GT6 Pro (46mm): Rs 28,999 (Colours: Black and Brown)

Huawei GT6 Pro (46mm): Rs 39,999 (Titanium variant)

Huawei GT6 (46mm): Rs 21,999 (Colours: Green, Grey and Black)

Huawei GT6 (41mm): Rs 21,999 (Colours: Black, White, Purple, Brown)

Huawei GT6 (41mm): Rs 24,999 (Gold variant)

The Huawei GT6 lineup will be available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official RTC India website.

The Huawei GT6 Pro sits at the top of the range, featuring a titanium alloy body paired with sapphire glass for durability. It includes an AMOLED display that can reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, aimed at improving readability in outdoor environments. The GT6 Pro also uses Huawei's new Sunflower GPS Positioning System, which the company claims improves accuracy for activities such as trail running, hiking, and cycling. Other features include upgraded sleep tracking with enhanced recovery analytics, 5ATM water resistance, and access to more than 100 sport modes.