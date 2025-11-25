Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features

Meta has announced that its Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will go on sale in India starting December 1. First introduced globally in June, these smart glasses are aimed at athletes and users who prefer rugged eyewear. Oakley Meta HSTN model delivers a notable battery upgrade over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, offering up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. The glasses also integrate Meta’s AI assistant and support 3K video recording.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Price and availability

Price: Rs 41,800 onwards

The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will be available in India from December 1. Pre-booking is live on the Sunglass Hut website as well as select eyewear retailers.

The glasses will be offered in six frame and lens combinations: Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Details Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses have been designed with athletes and sports enthusiasts in mind. The design is inspired by Oakley’s HSTN frame line and includes a built-in camera for hands-free video capture. The glasses use open-ear speakers for audio and carry an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to light splashes and suitable for workouts or outdoor activities.

ALSO READ: Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works The Oakley Meta HSTN brings several improvements over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses. Meta claims up to eight hours of regular use on a single charge, and fast-charging support that can deliver up to 50 per cent battery in about 20 minutes. With the bundled charging case, the total usage time can extend up to 48 hours. The camera has also been upgraded to support 3K video for sharper clips. Meta AI is built into the glasses as well. Users can issue voice commands to check information, control functions, or record hands-free videos. Meta says the glasses can respond to on-the-go queries and provide real-time assistance.