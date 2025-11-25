Home / Technology / Gadgets / Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features

Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses arrive in India on December 1 with eight-hour battery life, built-in Meta AI, 3K video recording support and multiple India-specific features

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses to be available in India from December 1
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta has announced that its Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will go on sale in India starting December 1. First introduced globally in June, these smart glasses are aimed at athletes and users who prefer rugged eyewear. Oakley Meta HSTN model delivers a notable battery upgrade over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses, offering up to eight hours of continuous use and an additional 48 hours via the charging case. The glasses also integrate Meta’s AI assistant and support 3K video recording.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 41,800 onwards
The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will be available in India from December 1. Pre-booking is live on the Sunglass Hut website as well as select eyewear retailers.
 
The glasses will be offered in six frame and lens combinations:
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses      
  • Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses  

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses: Details

Meta says the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses have been designed with athletes and sports enthusiasts in mind. The design is inspired by Oakley’s HSTN frame line and includes a built-in camera for hands-free video capture. The glasses use open-ear speakers for audio and carry an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to light splashes and suitable for workouts or outdoor activities.
  The Oakley Meta HSTN brings several improvements over the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses. Meta claims up to eight hours of regular use on a single charge, and fast-charging support that can deliver up to 50 per cent battery in about 20 minutes. With the bundled charging case, the total usage time can extend up to 48 hours. The camera has also been upgraded to support 3K video for sharper clips.
 
Meta AI is built into the glasses as well. Users can issue voice commands to check information, control functions, or record hands-free videos. Meta says the glasses can respond to on-the-go queries and provide real-time assistance.
 
Meta is also adding India-specific features to the Oakley Meta HSTN lineup:
  • Hindi language support for the Meta AI assistant, enabled via the Meta View app’s Device Settings.
  • Celebrity AI Voice, now featuring Deepika Padukone’s voice in English.
  • UPI QR-code payment testing: Users will be able to look at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to complete a UPI Lite transaction. Payments will be processed through WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches launched in India: Price and features

Moto G57 Power with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

SPPL launches Thomson QLED MEMC TV series starting at Rs 31,999: Details

OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Sony Inzone H9 II gaming headphones launched in India: Check price, details

Topics :smart glassartifical intelligenceAI technology

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story