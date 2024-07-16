OnePlus expands ecosystem with Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro launch: Details

OnePlus introduced the Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds on July 16, alongside the Nord 4 and Pad 2 devices. OnePlus said the Watch 2r is a lighter and more accessible smartwatch, powered by Google’s Wear OS. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, meanwhile, features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and a 12.4 mm titanised audio driver for clear sound quality.

OnePlus Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro: Pricing Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp OnePlus Watch 2r: Rs 17,999

Colours: Forest Green, Gunmetal Grey OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Rs 3,299

Colours: Starry Black, Soft Jade Availability

Both the OnePlus Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro will be available in India starting July 20. They can be purchased from the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select offline partner stores. The Nord Buds 3 Pro will also be available on the instant e-commerce platform Blinkit.

Introductory offers

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 300 on the Nord Buds 3 Pro. Additionally, a discount of Rs 1,000 is available for purchases made with ICICI Bank cards and OneCard.

OnePlus Watch 2r: Features and specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2r boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The smartwatch features an aluminium chassis and 2.5D sapphire crystal glass. It is powered by dual chipsets, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip and BES2700, which the company claims are efficient for handling background activity. The smartwatch also includes dual-frequency GPS for high-precision tracking.

The OnePlus Watch 2r offers various health-related features, including sleep tracking, stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and SPO2 tracking. Additionally, it supports more than 100 different sports modes and six different types of physical activity, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine workouts, and elliptical machine workouts.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Features and specifications

The Nord Buds 3 Pro offer Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) up to 49dB and a frequency range of up to 4,000 Hz. These next-generation wireless earphones feature a 12.4mm driver for producing clear audio. They also incorporate BassWave 2.0 technology, which, according to the company, produces "pulsating bass tones." For phone calls, the earbuds feature a 3-mic setup with background noise cancelling.

OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds 3 Pro offer up to 44 hours of playtime and support fast charging, providing 11 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute quick charge