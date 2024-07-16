Motorola's Moto g85 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details
Priced at Rs 17,999 onwards, the Moto g85 5G smartphone is available on the company's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets with introductory offersHarsh Shivam New Delhi
Motorola’s Moto g85 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on July 10, the smartphone boasts a curved pOLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Moto g85 5G smartphone is offered in three Pantone curated colours and finishes – Olive Green and Cobalt Blue in Vegan Leather finish, and Urban Gray in Acrylic Glass finish.
Motorola Moto g85 5G: Price and variants
8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 17,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
Motorola Moto g85 5G: Availability and offers
The Moto g85 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on Axis Bank credit cards. Alternatively, customers can choose to get an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 on trade-in deals. However, it should be noted that the exchange bonus offer is applicable only for customers purchasing the device on Flipkart.
There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for up to nine months.
Motorola Moto g85 5G: Details and specifications
The Moto g85 smartphone gets a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness level. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) and is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configurations. The Moto g85 smartphone gets a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging.
In the camera department, the Moto g85 smartphone sports a 50MP primary sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with OIS support. The primary camera at the back is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera in a punch-hole design.
- Display: 6.7-inch, fullHD pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony Lytia 600) + 8MP ultra-wide angle
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- OS: Hello UI based on Android 14