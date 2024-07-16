Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Motorola's Moto g85 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Priced at Rs 17,999 onwards, the Moto g85 5G smartphone is available on the company's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets with introductory offers

Moto G85 5G smartphone
Moto G85 5G smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Motorola’s Moto g85 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on July 10, the smartphone boasts a curved pOLED display of 120 Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Moto g85 5G smartphone is offered in three Pantone curated colours and finishes – Olive Green and Cobalt Blue in Vegan Leather finish, and Urban Gray in Acrylic Glass finish.

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Price and variants

8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 17,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Availability and offers

The Moto g85 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 on Axis Bank credit cards. Alternatively, customers can choose to get an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 on trade-in deals. However, it should be noted that the exchange bonus offer is applicable only for customers purchasing the device on Flipkart.

There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for up to nine months.

Motorola Moto g85 5G: Details and specifications

The Moto g85 smartphone gets a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 600nits peak brightness level. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) and is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configurations. The Moto g85 smartphone gets a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging.

In the camera department, the Moto g85 smartphone sports a 50MP primary sensor (Sony Lytia 600) with OIS support. The primary camera at the back is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera in a punch-hole design.
  • Display: 6.7-inch, fullHD pOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony Lytia 600) + 8MP ultra-wide angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Hello UI based on Android 14
Topics :MotorolaMotorola Indiasmartphones

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

