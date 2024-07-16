OnePlus Pad 2 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: Price, specs

OnePlus on July 16 launched the Pad 2 at its Summer Launch event held in Milan, Italy. The second-generation tablet from the Chinese electronics maker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thereby bringing artificial intelligence features for improved productivity experience. Like the first-generation model, the Pad 2 is offered in Wi-Fi connectivity, but with the option for cellular data sharing when paired and connected with a supported OnePlus smartphone. The tablet also boasts connect sync feature, which simplifies data sharing with supported OnePlus devices. Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the supported accessories such as the Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.

OnePlus Pad 2: Price and Variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

OnePlus Pad 2: Accessories pricing

OnePlus Stylo 2: Rs 5,499

OnePlus Smart Keyboard: Rs 8,499

OnePlus Pad 2: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available from August 1 on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and at select offline partner stores. ICICI Bank and OneCard Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Pad 2 on select channels. Moreover, customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to nine months from select banks.

On accessories, OnePlus is offering up to 50 per cent discount on the bundle deal – when purchasing any of the supported accessories together with the Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2: What is new

The OnePlus Pad 2 features AI-powered productivity tools such as AI Speak and AI summary for sharing information from a wide range of websites and apps, and AI Writer for composing messages and text from user prompts. The second-generation tablet also gets media editing tools such as AI Eraser and Smart Cutout alongside features for generating summary of voice recordings and text transcripts.

OnePlus has brought its “Open Canvas” feature from OnePlus Open to the Pad 2. Open Canvas enables multitasking by offering up to three split-screen apps simultaneously, with each app shown in its best adaptation, plus the ability to extend the flow beyond the OnePlus Pad 2’s screen.

OnePlus Pad 2: Specifications