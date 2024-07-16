Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus Pad 2 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: Price, specs

OnePlus Pad 2 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: Price, specs

The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts AI-powered productivity tools such as AI Writer for composing messages from text prompt and Audio summarisation and transcription

OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus Pad 2
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus on July 16 launched the Pad 2 at its Summer Launch event held in Milan, Italy. The second-generation tablet from the Chinese electronics maker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thereby bringing artificial intelligence features for improved productivity experience. Like the first-generation model, the Pad 2 is offered in Wi-Fi connectivity, but with the option for cellular data sharing when paired and connected with a supported OnePlus smartphone. The tablet also boasts connect sync feature, which simplifies data sharing with supported OnePlus devices. Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the supported accessories such as the Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.

OnePlus Pad 2: Price and Variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
OnePlus Pad 2: Accessories pricing
  • OnePlus Stylo 2: Rs 5,499
  • OnePlus Smart Keyboard: Rs 8,499
OnePlus Pad 2: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be available from August 1 on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and at select offline partner stores. ICICI Bank and OneCard Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Pad 2 on select channels. Moreover, customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to nine months from select banks.

More From This Section

Motorola's Moto g85 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Dell launches Copilot Plus AI PCs in XPS, Inspiron line: Price, specs, more

Marshall Major V on-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Apple introduces HomePod mini in midnight colour: Price, features, more

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched: Details here


On accessories, OnePlus is offering up to 50 per cent discount on the bundle deal – when purchasing any of the supported accessories together with the Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2: What is new

The OnePlus Pad 2 features AI-powered productivity tools such as AI Speak and AI summary for sharing information from a wide range of websites and apps, and AI Writer for composing messages and text from user prompts. The second-generation tablet also gets media editing tools such as AI Eraser and Smart Cutout alongside features for generating summary of voice recordings and text transcripts.

OnePlus has brought its “Open Canvas” feature from OnePlus Open to the Pad 2. Open Canvas enables multitasking by offering up to three split-screen apps simultaneously, with each app shown in its best adaptation, plus the ability to extend the flow beyond the OnePlus Pad 2’s screen.

OnePlus Pad 2: Specifications
  • Display: 12.1-inch LCD display, 3000 × 2120 resolution, 900nits peak brightness
  • Speaker: Six speaker setup, Hi-Res Sound certified
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 9510mAh battery
  • Charging: 67W SUPERVOOC wired
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OnePlus Nord 4 with metallic body, AI features launched: Price, specs, more

OnePlus 'Summer Launch' event at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus 12R gets gold-pink themed 'Sunset Dune' colour option: Take a look

OnePlus confirms four-year software support for upcoming Nord 4 smartphone

OnePlus previews Nord 4, Watch 2r, Pad 2 ahead of July 16 launch: Details

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaTablets

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story