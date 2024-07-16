Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dell launches Copilot Plus AI PCs in XPS, Inspiron line: Price, specs, more

Leveraging Qualcomm X series chips, the Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus AI PCs offer AI-powered tools such as Cocreator for image generation and live captions for real-time audio translations

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot AI PCs
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Dell on July 16 launched its maiden Copilot Plus AI PCs in India, powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips. The new Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are the first by US-based PC maker based on Microsoft's new Copilot Plus PC platform, which brings exclusive artificial intelligence features. The new platform leverages the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the Qualcomm processors for processing artificial intelligence workloads.

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: Price, availability

  • Dell XPS 13: From Rs 1,39,990 to Rs 1,69,990
  • Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: From Rs 1,15,590 to Rs 1,19,590
Both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are now available in India on the company’s official website, DES, e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Retail, and Vijay Sale.

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: Introductory offers

Dell XPS 13
  • Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select banks
  • One-year extended warranty for Rs 4,999
  • Da Milano bag for Rs 999
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans with select banks
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
  • Cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on select banks
  • One-year extended warranty for Rs 999
  • Sennheiser headset for Rs 1,999
  • No-cost EMI plans with select banks

Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus: AI features

Dell has announced that both the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops come with AI-powered features that utilise the AI processing capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chips. These features include:

Cocreator: the Cocreator feature uses generative AI to compile text prompts provided by the user along with a rough layout that they draw to generate a full image. Additionally, users can also make changes to the images in real-time.

Live Captions: The Live Caption feature allows users to translate any live or pre-recorded audio in real-time. The company said that the feature works with video calls and can translate 44 languages into English.

In addition to these AI features, the laptops also get Windows Studio effects for adjusting the lighting, adding backgrounds, and filters during video calls.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications

  • Display: up to 13.4-inch 3K OLED display
  • Processor: up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite (25.5W)
  • GPU: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x / 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4 SSD
  • Battery: 55Whr
  • Charging: 60W through USB-C
  • Ports: 2x USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort)
  • Camera: FHD

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch QHD+ Anti-Glare display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
  • GPU: Integrated Qualcomm Adreno
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Battery: 54Whr
  • Charging: 65W Type-C
  • Ports: 2x USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Mirco SD card reader, 1x Headset Jack

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

