OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones launched: Price, specs

on Thursday launched the 10 Pro smartphone in India. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones. Both the products will go on open sale in India from April 5. Check out the specifications and prices of the 10 Pro and OnePlus Wireless Z2 earphones:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications and price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro is OnePlus’s maiden premium smartphone to launch after its integration with OPPO. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit display with LTPO 2.0 for variable refresh rate adjustment. The screen boasts several value-added features such as nature tone, eye comfort, image sharpener, video color enhancer, screen color mode, color personalization, color vision enhancement, screen color temperature, bright HDR video mode, night mode, multi-brightness color calibration, vibrant color effect pro, and ultra-high-resolution video.

As for the build, the phone has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. The frame is made of metal with glossy paint over it to match the overall colour theme of the phone. Speaking of colours, the phone will be available in emerald forest and volcanic black colours in India.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the phone will be available in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 interface. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W fast wired charging tech and 50W wireless charging tech. The phone has USB 3.1 Gen 1 (type-C) for charging, data transfer, and audio out. It, however, does not have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Like the predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, imaging is powered by Hasselblad camera system. Starting with sensors, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 48-megapixel (Sony IMX789) primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP (Samsung JN1) ultra-wide-angle sensor of a 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS. On the front, there is a 32MP (Sony IMX615) sensor. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is among the limited smartphone capable of capturing stills in true 10-bit colour range in sRGB colour gamut. Unlike the predecessor where the Hasselblad colour tuning was restricted to ultra-wide sensor, it is available across all three rear camera sensors on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999 for 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. Sale starts from April 5.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Features and price in India

A new addition in the OnePlus’ neckband-type earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z2 brings fast-charging, new audio drivers, and enhanced audio tuning. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can deliver an on-battery time of 30 hours on a full-charge. As for the audio driver, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 boasts 12.4 mm drivers – the largest in the OnePlus range of audio products. The earphones are IP55 rated for splash and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available in magico black and beam blue colorways at Rs 1,999, starting April 5.