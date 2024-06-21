Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO A3 Pro, rugged smartphone with drop resistant body, launched: Details

OPPO A3 Pro, rugged smartphone with drop resistant body, launched: Details

The OPPO A3 Pro smartphone features a reinforced chassis, drop resistant materials, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, said the company

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
Expanding its A-series line-up in India, China’s OPPO on June 21 launched the A3 Pro smartphone. The OPPO A3 Pro smartphone boasts a reinforced chassis, drop resistant materials, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, said the company. Offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, the smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999 onwards.

OPPO A3 Pro: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

Colours: Moonlight Purple and Starry Black

OPPO A3 Pro: Availability and offers

The OPPO A3 Pro smartphone is now available on OPPO Store, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a 10 per cent cashback on bank cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank. There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for up to six months.

OPPO A3 Pro: Details

The OPPO A3 Pro smartphone comes with the company’s All-Round Armour Body and a reinforced internal structure. According to OPPO, the smartphone’s components are made up of a suite of drop-resistant materials like Blue Glass double tempered glass on the display. The company said that key internal components of the smartphone are also cushioned with a Biomimetic Sponge for shock absorption. Leveraging these durability features, the OPPO A3 Pro smartphone has received SGS Drop-Resistance Certification (Standard) and SGS Military Standard Certification – according to the company. To further enhance the ruggedness, OPPO is bundling an anti-drop shield case in the box.

OPPO A3 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,100mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

