OPPO F27 Pro Plus goes on sale for the first time in India: Price, offers

OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on June 13, the smartphone is touted by its Chinese maker as India’s first IP69-rated with Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard certification for build quality. Priced at Rs 27,999, the smartphone is offered with 8GB RAM standard across variants and up to 256GB on-board storage.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Availability and introductory offers

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone is now available for purchase on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets, from June 20 onwards.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a 10 per cent discount on select bank cards –HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank. Additionally, OPPO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to nine months.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Details

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone gets an internally dampened body, aluminium alloy protection for the motherboard and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display. Leveraging this durable construction, the smartphone has received Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard (MIL-STD-810H method 516.8) certification for build quality.

In addition to this, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone has received three ingress protection (IP) certifications: IP66 for protection against dust and regular water jets, IP68 for protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 mins, and IP69 for protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80-degree Celsius.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: Specifications