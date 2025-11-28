Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India: Check variants, price, and specs

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Tab A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+. The newly launched tablet joins the base Galaxy Tab A11 in the lineup, and is powered by the Mediatek MT8775 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ sports an 11-inch TFT LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate, and is now available for purchase in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Variants and pricing

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 28,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 32,999

Colour: Gray, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Offers and availability

Samsung has announced a bank discount of Rs 3,000 for select HDFC cards. Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment plans up to six months are available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is now available for purchase in India from the company’s website. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Details The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ sports an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, paired with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos for an enhanced multimedia experience. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8775 processor and comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Running on Android 16, the tablet includes an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera for video calls. The device is powered by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, though the charger is sold separately.