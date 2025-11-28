Sennheiser HDB 630 launched with Parametric equaliser: Check price, offers

The Sennheiser HDB 630 is now available for pre-booking till December 4 across Sennheiser’s official website, Headphone Zone, Audio Store, Concept Kart, and ecommerce platform Amazon India.

The Sennheiser HDB 630 features adaptive noise cancellation and high-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/96 kHz over both USB-C and Bluetooth. Compatibility improves when used with the bundled BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle — Sennheiser claims device compatibility increases from around 16 per cent to over 80 per cent with the dongle. The headphones also support a Parametric Equaliser and a Crossfeed mode to alter stereo presentation, both controllable through the companion app.

Sennheiser says the model uses a newly developed transducer design with an optimised magnet mesh and acoustic back volume. It is tuned for a neutral sound signature with an emphasis on midrange clarity and extended treble.

Built on the Momentum 4 chassis, the HDB 630 is rated for up to 60 hours of battery life and supports a 10-minute quick charge that can deliver up to seven hours of playback. The headphones feature replaceable earpads and come with a two-year warranty.