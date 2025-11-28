Sennheiser HDB 630 launched with Parametric equaliser: Check price, offers
Sennheiser's new HDB 630 is now open for pre-booking at Rs 44,990, bundled with Rs 12,990 Accentum Open earbudsAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Sennheiser
has expanded its portfolio of Bluetooth audio devices in India with the launch of the new Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless headphones. The HDB 630 comes bundled with the BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle, which increases compatibility with devices to stream lossless audio. According to the company, these are the first wireless headphones to feature a Parametric Equaliser, offering expert-level precision to fine-tune every frequency. Additionally, the headphones include replaceable earpads.
Sennheiser HDB 630: Price and availability
- Pre-booking offer price: Rs 44,990
- MRP: Rs 54,990
- Colour: Black
The Sennheiser HDB 630 is now available for pre-booking till December 4 across Sennheiser’s official website, Headphone Zone, Audio Store, Concept Kart, and ecommerce platform Amazon India.
Sennheiser HDB 630: Offers
Pre-book headphones at Rs 44,990 will give consumers a complimentary Accentum Open earbuds worth Rs 12,990
Sennheiser HDB 630: Details
The Sennheiser HDB 630 features adaptive noise cancellation and high-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/96 kHz over both USB-C and Bluetooth. Compatibility improves when used with the bundled BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle — Sennheiser claims device compatibility increases from around 16 per cent to over 80 per cent with the dongle. The headphones also support a Parametric Equaliser and a Crossfeed mode to alter stereo presentation, both controllable through the companion app.
Sennheiser says the model uses a newly developed transducer design with an optimised magnet mesh and acoustic back volume. It is tuned for a neutral sound signature with an emphasis on midrange clarity and extended treble.
Built on the Momentum 4 chassis, the HDB 630 is rated for up to 60 hours of battery life and supports a 10-minute quick charge that can deliver up to seven hours of playback. The headphones feature replaceable earpads and come with a two-year warranty.
