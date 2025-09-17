SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official licensee for Thomson and Kodak in India, has introduced new QLED smart TVs under both brands ahead of the festive season. The new launches include Thomson QLED models powered by JioTele OS and Kodak Matrix Series QLED TVs running on the Google TV platform.

Thomson's QLED TVs will be offered in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes, while Kodak's Matrix Series will be available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch options. Both lineups feature 4K-resolution displays with HDR support for an enhanced viewing experience.

Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs: Details Price: 65-inch: Rs 37,999

55-inch: Rs 27,649

50-inch: Rs 23,999

43-inch: Rs 18,799 Availability: Amazon and Flipkart Offers: 10 per cent discount on select bank cards

No-interest EMI options on Flipkart Key features: Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs are available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch screen sizes.

The company said that the TVs offer a bezel-less metallic design for a premium look.

The TVs sport a 4K QLED display with support for HDR10+ WCG.

60Hz refresh rate with multiple picture and sound modes.

Speakers: 50W in 43 and 50-inch models, 60W in 55 and 65-inch models.

Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS TruSurround for immersive audio.

Based on the Google TV platform, it offers access to Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay. It also enables access to multiple streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Sony LIV and more.

Powered by a Quad-Core ARM Cortex A55 AI PQ chip, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Connectivity: three HDMI (ARC, CEC), two USB, Optical output, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0