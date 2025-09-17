Home / Technology / Gadgets / SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season

SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season

SPPL introduces new Kodak and Thomson QLED smart TVs in India with Google TV and JioTele OS platforms, bringing 4K HDR displays, AI features, and more

65-inch Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TV and 50-inch Thomson QLED smart TV
65-inch Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TV and 50-inch Thomson QLED smart TV
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official licensee for Thomson and Kodak in India, has introduced new QLED smart TVs under both brands ahead of the festive season. The new launches include Thomson QLED models powered by JioTele OS and Kodak Matrix Series QLED TVs running on the Google TV platform.
 
Thomson’s QLED TVs will be offered in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes, while Kodak’s Matrix Series will be available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch options. Both lineups feature 4K-resolution displays with HDR support for an enhanced viewing experience. 

Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs: Details

Price: 

  • 65-inch: Rs 37,999
  • 55-inch: Rs 27,649
  • 50-inch: Rs 23,999
  • 43-inch: Rs 18,799
Availability: Amazon and Flipkart

Offers: 

  • 10 per cent discount on select bank cards
  • No-interest EMI options on Flipkart

Key features: 

  • Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs are available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch screen sizes.
  • The company said that the TVs offer a bezel-less metallic design for a premium look.
  • The TVs sport a 4K QLED display with support for HDR10+ WCG.
  • 60Hz refresh rate with multiple picture and sound modes.
  • Speakers: 50W in 43 and 50-inch models, 60W in 55 and 65-inch models.
  • Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS TruSurround for immersive audio.
  • Based on the Google TV platform, it offers access to Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay. It also enables access to multiple streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Sony LIV and more.
  • Powered by a Quad-Core ARM Cortex A55 AI PQ chip, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.
  • Connectivity: three HDMI (ARC, CEC), two USB, Optical output, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Thomson QLED smart TVs: Details

Price: 

  • 50-inch: Rs 19,999
  • 55-inch: Rs 25,999
Availability: Flipkart

Offers:

  • 10 per cent discount on select bank cards
  • Three-month JioHotstar subscription complimentary
  • One-month JioGames subscription complimentary

Key features: 

  • Thomson QLED smart TVs are available in two sizes: 50-inch and 55-inch.
  • They sport a 4K QLED display and support HDR10+ viewing.
  • The company said that the TVs offer a bezel-less design with alloy stands for a premium feel.
  • JioTele OS is tailored specifically for Indian content consumption and user preferences.
  • It has an AI-powered Content Guru feature that offers personalised viewing suggestions from over ten OTT apps.
  • JioTele OS integration brings the HelloJio assistant that supports voice commands in over ten Indian languages.
  • Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, voice-enabled remote, HDMI/USB ports, and screen mirroring support.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details

Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Sony Xperia 10 VII: The midrange marvel Indians can only admire from afar

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Topics :Smart TVsQLED TVsKodak

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story