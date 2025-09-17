SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season

Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs: Details
Price:
- 65-inch: Rs 37,999
- 55-inch: Rs 27,649
- 50-inch: Rs 23,999
- 43-inch: Rs 18,799
Offers:
- 10 per cent discount on select bank cards
- No-interest EMI options on Flipkart
Key features:
- Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TVs are available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch screen sizes.
- The company said that the TVs offer a bezel-less metallic design for a premium look.
- The TVs sport a 4K QLED display with support for HDR10+ WCG.
- 60Hz refresh rate with multiple picture and sound modes.
- Speakers: 50W in 43 and 50-inch models, 60W in 55 and 65-inch models.
- Audio features: Dolby Atmos, DTS TruSurround for immersive audio.
- Based on the Google TV platform, it offers access to Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay. It also enables access to multiple streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Sony LIV and more.
- Powered by a Quad-Core ARM Cortex A55 AI PQ chip, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.
- Connectivity: three HDMI (ARC, CEC), two USB, Optical output, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Thomson QLED smart TVs: Details
Price:
- 50-inch: Rs 19,999
- 55-inch: Rs 25,999
Offers:
- 10 per cent discount on select bank cards
- Three-month JioHotstar subscription complimentary
- One-month JioGames subscription complimentary
Key features:
- Thomson QLED smart TVs are available in two sizes: 50-inch and 55-inch.
- They sport a 4K QLED display and support HDR10+ viewing.
- The company said that the TVs offer a bezel-less design with alloy stands for a premium feel.
- JioTele OS is tailored specifically for Indian content consumption and user preferences.
- It has an AI-powered Content Guru feature that offers personalised viewing suggestions from over ten OTT apps.
- JioTele OS integration brings the HelloJio assistant that supports voice commands in over ten Indian languages.
- Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, voice-enabled remote, HDMI/USB ports, and screen mirroring support.
