Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched: Price, specs

Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Price and availability
- Primebook 2 Pro ( 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage): Rs 17,990
- Primebook 2 Max (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 19,990
- Colour: Chill Grey
Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Details
- Prime App Store: Access to Android apps with the option to request new ones.
- Cloud PC: Stream Windows and Linux desktop environments directly. Subscription starts at Rs 19.
- AI Companion: Live, on-screen, contextually-aware AI assistant powered by Gemini. Accessible through a single key on the Primebook keyboard.
- AI-powered Global Search: A unified search drawer for access to files, settings, and instant answers from generative AI tools.
- PrimeCoding: Offline, beginner-friendly coding platform exclusive to PrimeOS.
- Keymapping: To map touch gestures to keyboard keys for navigation and control in Android games and touch-intensive apps.
- Mobile-Grade Sensors: Built-in GPS, gyroscope, and more to unlock richer Android app experiences on laptops.
Primebook 2 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 14.1 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
- Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781)
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128 GB UFS
- Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 14 hours backup)
- Webcam: 1440P
- Speakers: Dual Stereo
- Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
- Keyboard: Backlit
- Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
- Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)
Primebook 2 Max: Specifications
- Display: 15.6 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
- Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781)
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 256 GB UFS
- Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 12 hours backup)
- Webcam: 1440P
- Speakers: Dual Stereo
- Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
- Keyboard: Backlit
- Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
- Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app