Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched: Price, specs

Indian brand Primebook has launched two new laptops, the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, in India. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip and run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15. These laptops also offer several AI-powered tools like a Google Gemini-powered AI Companion, an AI-powered Global Search, and more.

Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Price and availability

Primebook 2 Pro ( 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage): Rs 17,990

Primebook 2 Max (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 19,990

Colour: Chill Grey

Both laptops are available on Primebook’s official website, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing Primebook 2 Pro or Primebook 2 Max from the official website can get a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders.

The Primebook 2 Pro comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display, while the Primebook 2 Max offers a larger 15.6-inch screen. Both laptops are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and feature 8GB RAM. Primebook 2 Pro is offered with 128GB storage, while Primebook 2 Max comes with 256GB storage space. Both laptops pack a 60.3Wh battery with the company claiming up to 14 hours of backup time on the Primebook 2 Pro and up to 12 hours on the Max model. Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15, and feature a backlit keyboard, a 1440P webcam, and dual stereo speakers. For connectivity, they include dual USB-A and USB-C ports, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and dual-band Wi-Fi.