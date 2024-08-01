POCO M6 Plus 5G, powered by Qualcomm SD 4 Gen2, launched: Know price, specs

Xiaomi’s spinoff smartphone brand POCO on August 1 launched the M6 Plus 5G smartphone in India along with the Buds X1 wireless. An addition to the M-series lineup, the smartphone features a glass with a ring flash design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE chipset. The Buds X1 are budget offerings with support for hybrid noise cancellation and multiple sound profiles.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 13,499 8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 14,499 Colours: Ice Silver, Misty Lavender, Graphite Black

The POCO M6 Plus 5G and Buds X1 will be available for purchase from August 5 on Flipkart. On first sale day, the smartphone will be available with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 from SBI, HDFC and ICICI banks. The base model also gets a Rs 500 coupon on top of the instant discount during first day sale. The POCO Buds X1 are priced at Rs 1,699. This is an introductory pricing and will change later on.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: Details

More From This Section

The POCO M6 Plus 5G sports a 6.79-inch LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is IP53 rated for water and dust protection and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The device packs a 5030mAh battery and supports 33W charging. The POCO M6 Plus 5G is powered by Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. POCO has committed to deliver two major Android updates and four years of security updates for the M6 Plus 5G.

As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel main camera sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HM6) in a dual-camera sensor on the rear, and a 13MP camera on the front. In terms of connectivity, the device supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0.

POCO M6 Plus 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 AE

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 108MP primary (Samsung ISOCELL HM6)

Front camera: 13MP

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Battery: 5030mAh

Charging: 33W

POCO Buds X1: Details

The POCO Buds X1 are equipped with 40dB Hybrid Noise Cancelation. It features 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers and quad-mic setup with AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The POCO Buds X1 offers five EQ sound profiles, providing customisable audio settings. The Buds X1 also features IP54 protection and features Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections and low latency, and Google Fast Pair for easy setup. POCO has claimed up to 36 hours of total playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge.