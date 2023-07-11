Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Qualcomm SD 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE in India at Rs 49999

Samsung launches Qualcomm SD 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE in India at Rs 49999

Priced at Rs 49,999, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in 256GB on-board storage configuration and five colour options - navy, lavender, white, olive, and graphite

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker on Tuesday launched in India the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered variant of its Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone is offered in 256GB on-board storage configuration and five colour options – navy, lavender, white, olive, and graphite. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Samsung online store and at select retail stores from July 11. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail up to 15-month no-interest equated monthly instalment.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is not a new smartphone, but a new variant of the model launched in 2022. While the original model launched in India was powered by Exynos chip, the 2023 model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. Rest of the smartphone specifications is identical to the original model.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts AI-based blue light control system. The smartphone supports wireless power share, wireless fast charging 2.0, and 25W wired charging. The 5G smartphone boasts Wi-Fi 6 for internet connectivity.

As for the imaging, there is a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor. Camera features include dual recording, portrait mode, enhanced night mode, 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom.

As for the protection, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has Gorilla Glass Victus covering the display for resistance against scratches and smudges. The phone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The 2023 model boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI interface.

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

