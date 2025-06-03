Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme C73 5G smartphone and Buds T200x earphones announced: Price, specs

Realme C73 5G smartphone and Buds T200x earphones announced: Price, specs

The Realme C73 5G is available for purchase on the company's official website and Flipkart. It will also be available at select retail channels, along with the Realme Buds T200x, from June 6

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has unveiled the Realme C73 5G smartphone and the Realme Buds T200x in India. The Realme C73 5G, equipped with a 6000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6300, is available to purchase online and will soon be made available offline. The Realme Buds T200x, on the other hand, will be available for purchase offline from June 6.

Realme C73 5G and Buds T200x: Price and availability

Realme C73 5G
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 10,499
Colour: Crystal Purple, Jade Green, Onyx Black
 
Consumers can claim a discount of Rs 500 if they opt to pay from select credit cards, bringing down the effective price of the vanilla model under Rs 10,000. The smartphone is available for purchase on Realme’s website and ecommerce platform Flipkart. As per the company, it will be available in offline stores from June 6.
 
Realme Buds T200x
  • Price: Rs 1,599
Colour: Moonlight White, Frost Blue, Pure Black
 
Select banks are offering an additional discount of up to Rs 200, bringing down the effective price to under Rs 1,500. The Realme Buds T200x will go on sale on June 6, across the offline stores. These Buds will not be available for sale on online platforms.

Realme C73 5G: Details

The Realme C73 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1604×720) of a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is IP64 rated for protection against dust and water splashes. For audio, the device comes with a “Super Linear Speaker” tuned with OReality Audio, dual-mic noise cancellation, and Hi-Res Audio certification.
 
The Realme C73 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The device boots Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15.
 
For photography, the Realme C73 5G houses a 32MP rear camera with autofocus. It can record videos at 1080p and 720p at 30fps, with additional support for slow-motion (720p@120fps) and time-lapse (1080p@30fps). On the front, users get an 8MP camera.
 
The Realme C73 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging via the included adapter and USB Type-C port.

Realme C73 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, IP64 rating 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 32MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh battery
  • Charging: 15W charging, USB Type-C port
  • OS: realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15
  • Connectivity and Ports: Dual 5G SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Type-C port, 2 Nano SIMs or 1 SIM + 1 SD, Side fingerprint sensor

Realme Buds T200x: Details

According to the company, the Realme Buds T200x are designed to deliver rich, immersive sound, powered by a 12.4mm dynamic driver that enhances bass depth and audio clarity. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, they have been claimed to ensure smooth, low-latency connectivity within a 10-meter range and quick pairing with Android phones using Google Fast Pair. 
 
With an IP55 rating, the earbuds offer some protection against dust and splashes. As per Realme, on a full charge, users can get up to 48 hours of total playback.
 
Touch-sensitive controls on the Buds T200x offer controls for music playback, call handling, and switching between noise cancellation and transparency modes with just a tap.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

