Chinese smartphone maker Realme has unveiled the Realme C73 5G smartphone and the Realme Buds T200x in India. The Realme C73 5G, equipped with a 6000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6300, is available to purchase online and will soon be made available offline. The Realme Buds T200x, on the other hand, will be available for purchase offline from June 6.

Realme C73 5G and Buds T200x: Price and availability

Realme C73 5G

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 10,499

Colour: Crystal Purple, Jade Green, Onyx Black

Consumers can claim a discount of Rs 500 if they opt to pay from select credit cards, bringing down the effective price of the vanilla model under Rs 10,000. The smartphone is available for purchase on Realme’s website and ecommerce platform Flipkart. As per the company, it will be available in offline stores from June 6.

Realme Buds T200x Price: Rs 1,599 Colour: Moonlight White, Frost Blue, Pure Black Select banks are offering an additional discount of up to Rs 200, bringing down the effective price to under Rs 1,500. The Realme Buds T200x will go on sale on June 6, across the offline stores. These Buds will not be available for sale on online platforms. ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1, co-created with KEF, to debut with Phone 3 in July Realme C73 5G: Details The Realme C73 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1604×720) of a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is IP64 rated for protection against dust and water splashes. For audio, the device comes with a “Super Linear Speaker” tuned with OReality Audio, dual-mic noise cancellation, and Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Realme C73 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, paired with up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The device boots Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. For photography, the Realme C73 5G houses a 32MP rear camera with autofocus. It can record videos at 1080p and 720p at 30fps, with additional support for slow-motion (720p@120fps) and time-lapse (1080p@30fps). On the front, users get an 8MP camera. The Realme C73 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging via the included adapter and USB Type-C port.

Realme C73 5G: Specifications Display: 6.67-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, IP64 rating

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: Up to 128GB

Rear camera: 32MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000mAh battery

Charging: 15W charging, USB Type-C port

OS: realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15

Connectivity and Ports: Dual 5G SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Type-C port, 2 Nano SIMs or 1 SIM + 1 SD, Side fingerprint sensor ALSO READ: Google may launch Pixel 10 series and Watch 4 on August 13: What to expect Realme Buds T200x: Details According to the company, the Realme Buds T200x are designed to deliver rich, immersive sound, powered by a 12.4mm dynamic driver that enhances bass depth and audio clarity. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, they have been claimed to ensure smooth, low-latency connectivity within a 10-meter range and quick pairing with Android phones using Google Fast Pair.