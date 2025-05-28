Home / Technology / Gadgets / Logitech launches Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad for mouse: How it works

Logitech G's Powerplay 2, priced at Rs 13,995, uses a low-frequency electromagnetic field to wirelessly charge compatible gaming mice-even during use

Logitech G Powerplay 2
Logitech G Powerplay 2
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Logitech’s gaming division, Logitech G, has launched a wireless charging mouse pad named Powerplay 2. This charging pad can power a compatible mouse whether it is in use or idle. According to the company, it delivers continuous power to the mouse, eliminating the need to pause usage for recharging.
 
The Powerplay 2 has a thickness of 3.5mm, compared to 43mm in the previous generation. Additionally, the charging zone is 15 per cent larger than that of the first-generation Powerplay model.

Logitech G Powerplay 2: Price and availability

The Powerplay 2 will soon be available for purchase on Amazon India and through select gaming retailers, priced at Rs 13,995.

Logitech G Powerplay 2: Features

Logitech G’s Powerplay 2 is designed to keep compatible gaming mice charged continuously, enabling uninterrupted gameplay. It eliminates the need for manual charging and features a slim 3.5mm profile for improved comfort.

Logitech G Powerplay 2: How it works

According to Logitech, the Powerplay 2 uses a low-frequency electromagnetic field that is picked up by an included charging coin. This setup enables seamless wireless charging during use. Users can continue to take advantage of Logitech G’s “Lightspeed” wireless technology without any interruptions.
 
Activating the system is straightforward: connect the charging pad, insert the charging coin into the base of a supported mouse, and charging begins immediately. The coin is interchangeable, allowing it to be used with different compatible mice.

Logitech G Powerplay 2: Supported models

The Powerplay 2 currently supports the following mice in the Logitech G:
  • Pro X Superlight 2 Dex
  • Pro X Superlight series
  • Pro Wireless
  • G903
  • G703
  • G502 lineup
  • G309
First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

