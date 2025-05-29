Lava Launches Bold series smartphones starting at Rs 5,999: Check Details

Lava has launched the Bold series smartphones in India. Priced at Rs 5,999 for Bold N1 and Rs 6,799 for Bold N1 Pro respectively, the smartphones are powered by the UNISOC octa-core processor. The Bold N1 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display whereas the Bold N1 Pro sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Bold series: Price and availability

Bold N1

4GB+64GB : Rs 5,999

Colours: Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory.

Bold N1 Pro

4GB +128GB: Rs 6,799

Colours: Titanium Gold and Stealth Black

The Bold N1 Pro smartphone will be available from June 2 and Bold N1 from June 4, through e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 100 with a coupon code, while purchasing the Pro model.

Lava Bold N1 Pro: Details

The Bold N1 Pro sports a 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera and has an 8MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole set-up.

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB (LPDDR4X) of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The company said that the smartphone is ideal for users who multitask and store heavy media files. The smartphone runs on Android 14, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support (10W charger in the box). The phone also includes features like side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Face Unlock. It is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N1: Details

The Lava Bold N1 smartphone is powered by the UNISOC Octa-Core processor coupled with up to 4GB (LPDDR4X) of RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display. For imaging, the smartphone features a 13MP main camera and a 5MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls and more.

The phone runs on Android 14 Go edition, and the company said that it will offer a bloatware-free user interface. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W wired charging. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and Anonymous Call Recording feature. With an IP54 rating, it offers resistance against dust and water splashes.

Lava Bold N1 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: UNISOC T606 Octa-core Processor

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB (Expandable up to 256)

Rear camera: 50MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 18W charging support, (10W charger in box )

Operating system: Android 15

Protection: IP54-certified

Lava Bold N1: Specifications