Motorola launches new Moto G-series phones with MediaTek chips: Check specs

Motorola has introduced three new smartphones under its Moto G series globally. The new models—Moto G56, Moto G86, and G86 Power—are all equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The Moto G56 features a 6.72-inch display, while the Moto G86 and G86 Power come with 6.67-inch AMOLED screens. All three devices are rated IP68/69 for resistance to dust and water.

The company has not yet confirmed whether these smartphones will be released in the Indian market.

Moto G56: Details

The Moto G56 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB through SD card. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50 MP Sony LYT primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery which supports a 30W wired charging. Moto G56 is available in four colourways: Gray Mist, Black Oyster, Dazzling Blue and Dill.

Moto G86: Details

The Moto G86 smartphone sports a 6.67-inch superHD AMOLED HDR10+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection at the front. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For camera optics, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor. There is a 32 MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls and more, it also supports 4K UHD recording at 30 frames per second (fps). The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. The smartphone is available in four colourways Chrysanthemum, Spellbound, Golden Cypress and Cosmic sky.

Moto G86 Power: Details

The Moto G86 Power smartphone sports a 6.67-inch superHD, AMOLED HDR10+ display with up to 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For imaging, It features a 50MP (Sony LYT 600) primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera with macro capabilities. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. It packs a bigger battery of 6,720mAh which supports 30W wired charging. The smartphone is available in four colourways: Chrysanthemum, Spellbound, Golden Cypress and Cosmic sky.

Moto G56: Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB (Expandable up to 2TB)

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYTIA 600) +8MP ultrawide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 30W wired

Protection: IP68/69

Weight: 200g

Moto G86: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

50MP primary (Sony LYTIA 600) + 8MP ultrawide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 30W wired

Protection: IP68/69

Weight: 185g

Moto G86 Power: Specifications