Fujifilm launches 'Instax Mini 41' analogue instant camera at Rs 13,999

Fujifilm has expanded its analogue instant camera lineup in India with the launch of the Instax Mini 41. As per the company, this analogue instant camera retains its predecessor’s, Mini 40, classic design but delivers a sleeker and more stylish look. It is claimed to offer correct exposure for any scene due to the presence of enhanced “automatic light adjustment” technology.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41: Price and availability

Price: Rs 13,999

Though the Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 has been priced at Rs 13,999, it is available for purchase across Instax’s website and select ecommerce platforms, including Amazon, at Rs 10,499.

As per Fujifilm, the Instax Mini 41 combines a classic, vintage look with a modern twist. With deep black and dark silver tones highlighted by a touch of orange, it has been claimed to look more like a fashion accessory than a typical camera. The lower part sports a textured grip. Thanks to its automatic light adjustment technology, the Instax Mini 41 does the hard work of photography. When a user presses the shutter button, the camera checks the lighting around them and sets the best brightness and flash levels on its own. Whether they're outdoors on a sunny day, indoors with low light, or snapping a selfie, the camera has been promised to adjust to deliver clear, well-lit photos every time.