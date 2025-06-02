Home / Technology / Gadgets / Fujifilm launches 'Instax Mini 41' analogue instant camera at Rs 13,999

Fujifilm launches 'Instax Mini 41' analogue instant camera at Rs 13,999

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 boasts automatic light adjustment technology and close-up mode. Priced at Rs 13,999, it is available for purchase at Rs 10,499

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41
Fujifilm Instax Mini 41
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Fujifilm has expanded its analogue instant camera lineup in India with the launch of the Instax Mini 41. As per the company, this analogue instant camera retains its predecessor’s, Mini 40, classic design but delivers a sleeker and more stylish look. It is claimed to offer correct exposure for any scene due to the presence of enhanced “automatic light adjustment” technology.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 13,999
Though the Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 has been priced at Rs 13,999, it is available for purchase across Instax’s website and select ecommerce platforms, including Amazon, at Rs 10,499.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41: Details

As per Fujifilm, the Instax Mini 41 combines a classic, vintage look with a modern twist. With deep black and dark silver tones highlighted by a touch of orange, it has been claimed to look more like a fashion accessory than a typical camera. The lower part sports a textured grip.
 
Thanks to its automatic light adjustment technology, the Instax Mini 41 does the hard work of photography. When a user presses the shutter button, the camera checks the lighting around them and sets the best brightness and flash levels on its own. Whether they’re outdoors on a sunny day, indoors with low light, or snapping a selfie, the camera has been promised to adjust to deliver clear, well-lit photos every time.
Taking close-up shots or selfies has been made simpler as users can just twist the lens once to switch to close-up Mode. The camera automatically adjusts the viewfinder so what users see matches exactly what will be printed. There’s even a small mirror next to the lens so users can see themselves while taking selfies and make sure everything’s in frame.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

