ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details

ASUS TUF F16 starts at Rs 1,44,990, TUF A16 at Rs 1,69,990, ROG Strix G16 at Rs 1,69,990, and ROG Zephyrus G14 at Rs 1,84,990.

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
The Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of four new laptops – TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ROG Strix G16. The new line-up is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors. All four newly launched gaming laptops from the house of ASUS are now available for purchase in India.
 

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,44,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy, and 400 nits of brightness. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and offers 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, and buyers will also get a complimentary 3-month subscription to PC Game Pass.

TUF Gaming A16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, authorised retail partners
The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 features an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU (115W TGP). It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, and peak brightness of 400 nits. The device comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity. Additional highlights include dual USB-C ports, a 90Wh battery with fast-charging support, and a complimentary 3-month PC Game Pass. 

ROG Strix G16

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, with graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula Display (240Hz, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 500 nits), 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a 90Wh battery with fast charging, Intel AI Boost NPU, and a 3-month PC Game Pass subscription.

ROG Zephyrus G14

  • Price: Starts at Rs 1,84,990
  • Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales Reliance, authorised retail partners
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) comes with a 14-inch form factor, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, and a 3K OLED ROG Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. It includes 16GB LPDDR5X 7500 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and intelligent cooling for sustained performance. With NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, a MUX Switch, and Windows 11 Home, it is claimed to offer smooth visuals and versatile power. 
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

