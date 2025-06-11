ASUS launches new ROG, TUF series gaming laptops: Check price, details

The Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of four new laptops – TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, ROG Zephyrus G14, and ROG Strix G16. The new line-up is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and Intel Core Ultra 9 / i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processors. All four newly launched gaming laptops from the house of ASUS are now available for purchase in India.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16

Price: Starts at Rs 1,44,990

Availability: ASUS e-shop, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, authorised retail partners

The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. It features a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy, and 400 nits of brightness. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and offers 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, and buyers will also get a complimentary 3-month subscription to PC Game Pass.

TUF Gaming A16 Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,990

Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, authorised retail partners The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 features an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU (115W TGP). It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, and peak brightness of 400 nits. The device comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity. Additional highlights include dual USB-C ports, a 90Wh battery with fast-charging support, and a complimentary 3-month PC Game Pass.