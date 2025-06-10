Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

The Motorola Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and sports a 6.7-inch quad-curved display validated by Pantone for colour accuracy

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Motorola has launched the Edge 60 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 25,999, the Edge 60 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The Edge 60 smartphone is offered in 12GB RAM + 265GB storage configuration, and will be available in two colourways: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock.
 
Alongside, Motorola has also introduced a new Pantone Mykonos Blue colourway for the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone, and has announced new offers for the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60: Availability and offers

The smartphone will be available in India from June 17 on the company's official site, e-commerce platform Flipkart and at select retail outlets. As part of the introductory offer, customers can get Edge 60 at Rs 24,999 including offers.
  • Launch price: Rs 25,999
  • Offer price: Rs 24,999 (Including introductory offers)

Motorola Edge 60: Details

 
The Motorola Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, offering an immersive viewing experience.
 
For imaging, the Edge 60 sports a triple rear camera set-up: a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-700C) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro functionality, and a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and autofocus. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video.
 
The device packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It also boasts IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, along with military-grade certification for enhanced durability. The Edge 60 is available in two Pantone-certified colour options: Gibraltar Sea and Shamrock.
 
Running Android 15 out of the box, Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The Edge 60 also comes equipped with Motorola’s AI suite, moto ai, which includes:
  • Catch Me Up – Summarises missed notifications
  • Remember This – Contextually recalls content from apps or the screen
  • Pay Attention – Transcribes audio in real-time
  • Image Studio – Generates custom visual art
  • Playlist Studio – Curates music playlists based on mood

Motorola Edge 60: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, Super HD, 120Hz, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness+ Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor
  • RAM: 12GB (LPDDR4X)
  • Storage: 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/69 rating, MIL STD-810H 
  • Weight: 181gm

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: New colourway and offers

 
Motorola has announced that it is also launching a new Mykonos Blue colourway for its Edge 60 Fusion smartphone. The new colourway will be available from June 13 on the company's official site, e-commerce platform Flipkart and at select retail outlets.
 
Customers can also get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 while purchasing Motorola Edge 60 fusion.
 
Price:
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 22,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

