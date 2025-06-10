Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

Motorola Edge 60: Availability and offers
- Launch price: Rs 25,999
- Offer price: Rs 24,999 (Including introductory offers)
Motorola Edge 60: Details
- Catch Me Up – Summarises missed notifications
- Remember This – Contextually recalls content from apps or the screen
- Pay Attention – Transcribes audio in real-time
- Image Studio – Generates custom visual art
- Playlist Studio – Curates music playlists based on mood
Motorola Edge 60: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, Super HD, 120Hz, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness+ Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor
- RAM: 12GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
- Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Charging: 68W wired
- OS: Android 15
- Protection: IP68/69 rating, MIL STD-810H
- Weight: 181gm
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: New colourway and offers
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 22,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app