Realme P4x 5G, Watch 5 launched: Know specs, price, and introductory offers

Realme has launched the P4x 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It features a 6.72-inch display and a dual rear camera, including a 50MP main camera. The Realme P4x 5G comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Alongside the Realme P4x 5G, Realme has expanded its smartwatch lineup in India with the launch of the Realme Watch 5. The smartwatch comes with an aluminium-alloy functional crown, metallic uni-body construction and honeycomb speaker holes.

Realme P4x 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499

Colours: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink and Lake Green

Realme P4x 5G: Availability and offers

The smartphone will be available from December 10 through the company’s official website. Customers can also get a discount of Rs 500 on the purchase. Additionally, they can get a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Realme said that first-time users can also get the Realme Buds T110 at a discount of 40 per cent.

Realme P4x 5G: Details Realme P4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD of a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is 8.39mm in thickness and weighs around 284g. Realme P4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera coupled with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 200MP telephoto lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. For the battery, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging. It also supports bypass charging.

The smartphone comes with an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water, along with Military-Grade certifications. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. According to Realme, the smartphone features a 5,300mm² FrostCore cooling system to manage thermals. The company also claims a 90 FPS gaming experience with the smartphone's GT Boost mode. Realme P4x 5G: Specifications Display: 6.72-inch LCD panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear cameras: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired, bypass charging

Durability: IP64, Military-Grade certifications

Software: Realme UI 6.0

Weight: 284g

Thickness: 8.39mm Realme Watch 5: Details Price: Rs 4,499

Colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Vibrant Orange, Mint Blue

Sale: December 10 Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The body includes an aluminium-alloy functional crown, metallic uni-body construction and honeycomb speaker holes. The strap comes in a 3D-Wave design, which the company said is built with skin-safe materials for visibility in low-light surroundings.

The Watch 5 supports HD Bluetooth calling, NFC, Always-on Display and more than 300 customisable watch faces. Its independent GPS module works with five GNSS systems to enable route tracking without the need for a paired smartphone. Users have access to 108 sports modes along with guided workouts and stretching tools, with activity and fitness data. Additionally, it supports sleep monitoring, SpO2 readings and continuous heart rate tracking. Battery performance is claimed to be up to 16 days under standard usage conditions and up to 20 days in Light Mode, depending on settings. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.