Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch dual-folding display unveiled: Specs

Samsung has unveiled its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Featuring a three-panel design with an inward-folding mechanism, the device expands into a tablet-sized 10-inch display when fully opened. Powering the Galaxy Z TriFold is Qualcomm’s previous-generation flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone features a 200MP primary camera and packs a 5600mAh battery, and boasts IP48 for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Availability

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea starting December 12. The rollout will then extend to additional regions including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US. The company also said the device will be showcased at select retail stores across launch markets, allowing users to get hands-on with the new form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Details According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z TriFold debuts a new display architecture designed for a screen that folds twice. The panel is topped with a reinforced coating, backed by a shock-absorbing layer to improve durability. Samsung has also updated its Armor FlexHinge system used in the Galaxy Z series, using two hinges of different sizes with a dual-rail construction. This mechanism allows the two side panels to fold inward over the centre panel, stacking neatly with minimal gaps and forming a smartphone-like footprint when closed. The hinges use titanium housing, while the frame is built from an aluminium alloy.

The Galaxy Z TriFold measures 12.9mm thick when folded, which makes it around 4.7mm thicker than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and is also thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which folds down to 8.9mm. Notably, each panel of the tri-fold design has a different thickness: the centre panel is the thickest at 4.2mm and houses the USB-C port, the thinnest panel is 3.9mm and includes the SIM tray, and the remaining panel measures 4.0mm. The device weighs 309g. Samsung said the Galaxy Z TriFold includes the largest battery ever used in a Samsung foldable. It incorporates a 5,600mAh three-cell system distributed across all three panels, with support for 45W wired charging.

On the software front, Samsung has introduced several tools to make better use of the 10-inch tri-folding layout. Users can run up to three portrait-style apps side by side, resize windows freely, and use a taskbar for quick access to recent apps. The Galaxy Z TriFold is also the first Samsung smartphone to support standalone Samsung DeX — allowing desktop-style usage directly on the device without needing an external display. AI-powered Galaxy AI features, including Photo Assist with Generative Edit and Sketch-to-Image, are adapted for the large screen. The expanded layout also enables side-by-side comparisons for before-and-after edits.