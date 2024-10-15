Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 feature phones come equipped with a suite of Jio services, including JioTV, JioCinema, and UPI with JioPay. These are priced at Rs 1,099 and will be available soon

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Reliance Jio has launched two new feature phones in the JioBharat series—V3 and V4—at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024. Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 are priced at Rs 1,099 and offer 4G connectivity, along with access to a suite of Jio services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay, JioChat, and more.

JioBharat V3 and V4: Price and availability

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 are priced at Rs 1,099, but require a monthly recharge plan of Rs 123, which enables unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data. The company stated that these new JioBharat models will be available soon at physical stores as well as on e-commerce platforms JioMart and Amazon India.

JioBharat V3 and V4: Details

Jio mentioned that the JioBharat V3 features a sleek, modern design, while the JioBharat V4 offers a premium yet minimalist design. With 4G connectivity, these feature phones provide access to a suite of Jio services that the company claims opens up a whole ecosystem of digital experiences.
With JioTV on the JioBharat V3 and V4 phones, users gain access to over 455 live TV channels. Similarly, JioCinema on these feature phones allows streaming of movies, videos, live sports, and more. The JioBharat V3 and V4 also come preloaded with JioChat, which offers unlimited voice messaging, media sharing, and group chat options.

The feature phones also provide access to UPI through JioPay, which includes an in-built sound box for announcing successful transactions.
The JioBharat V3 and V4 feature phones are powered by a 1000mAh battery and support expandable storage of up to 128GB. The company also stated that the phones support up to 23 Indian languages for wider accessibility.
First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

