Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker at Rs 39,999

Honeywell brand licensee Secure Connection, a Hong Kobased consumer electronics company, launched the Honeywell Aviator in India on October 10. The Hi-Fi speaker features a proprietary true-lossless audio codec (over 1Mbps transmission rate) and delivers a 240W power output, according to the company. The Honeywell Aviator will be available on select e-commerce platforms and at select retail channels for Rs 39,999.

According to Secure Connection, the Honeywell Aviator is designed to captivate both audiophiles and enthusiasts with exceptional sound quality and an exquisite design that enhances any home entertainment setup.

Honeywell Aviator: Details

The Honeywell Aviator is a wireless Hi-Fi speaker powered by Bluetooth V5.3. The speaker detects connections within a 30m range. It supports lossless audio over wireless through its proprietary audio codec, enabled via a dongle featuring USB Type-C and Lightning connectors for wider compatibility.

Secure Connection stated that the Honeywell Aviator features ambient lights, which add a visual ambience that complements its audio quality and creates an immersive listening environment. The product supports multi-mode audio-in, including lossless dongle, Bluetooth, and AUX inputs.

According to the company, the Honeywell Aviator integrates patented acoustic and audio technologies, featuring all-digital processing for its five audio drivers. The speaker is available in grey and dark grey colours.

Other Honeywell-branded audio products from Secure Connection

In August, Secure Connection launched the Trueno range of soundbars under the Honeywell brand in India. The models include the Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000, both featuring a black gloss finish and offering five play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input, and HDMI/ARC.

The Honeywell Trueno U4000 is a 2.1 channel audio system equipped with four 57mm drivers for 240W output. It comes with a wired subwoofer and supports Bluetooth V5.3 + EDR connectivity. The Honeywell Trueno U7000, on the other hand, boasts Dolby Audio enhancements, with a 500W output and 5.1 channel sound reproduction. It includes three 58mm drivers, a subwoofer with 165.10mm drivers, and two satellite speakers with 58mm drivers each. Both the Honeywell Trueno U7000 and U4000 are available at discounted prices of Rs 15,399 and Rs 8,799 on Amazon India.