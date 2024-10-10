Sennheiser has launched the ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition along with the BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India. The BTD 600 is compatible with all Sennheiser Bluetooth-enabled devices, but comes as standard accessory with the ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition, said the audio equipment maker. Here are the details:

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE: Price and Availability

The ACCENTUM Wireless SE, which includes the BTD 600, is priced at Rs 13,990. It is available exclusively on the brand's webshop and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Sennheiser BTD 600: Price and availability

The BTD 600, compatible with other Sennheiser Bluetooth-enabled headphones, is priced at Rs 5,990 and is available on the brand’s webshop and e-commerce platform Amazon.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE (Copper): Details

The ACCENTUM Wireless SE is equipped with 37mm drivers and features hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The earphones offer Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint capability, allowing connection to virtually any smartphone and laptop. Sennheiser claims a battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge. It also includes a Transparency Mode and provides customisable audio with a choice of sound modes, such as Bass Boost and Podcast mode. The device features a built-in five-band equaliser.

BTD 600: Details

The BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle pairs seamlessly with Sennheiser’s Bluetooth-enabled devices. It remembers paired devices and allows a seamless connection between headphones and a PC or Mac without the need for re-pairing. The dongle works by plugging it into the device’s USB-A or USB-C port and pairing it with the headphones. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and the latest aptX audio codecs, offering low latency and controls on your headphones for music, videos, and calls.