Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the X200 series smartphones in its home country. The series includes three models: Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. All three models feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip (SoC) and camera systems co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss. While the company has not confirmed a global launch timeline for the series, the Vivo X200 series is expected to launch in India by the end of this year or early next.

Launched as the first smartphones powered by MediaTek’s next-generation flagship processor, the Dimensity 9400, the Vivo X200 series introduces a Pro Mini variant alongside the base and Pro models. The Vivo X200 smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, while the Pro and Pro Mini models feature 6.78-inch and 6.31-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. All three models offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness; however, Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments is limited to the Pro models.

All three variants come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X200 Pro model also offers a 1TB variant with satellite communication, featuring LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM.

All Vivo X200 series smartphones share a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera (Samsung JN1). Additionally, there is a telephoto camera powered by a 200MP sensor (3.7x zoom) on the Pro model and a 50MP sensor (3x zoom) on the Pro Mini and base model. Each model also includes a 32MP front-facing camera.

The base model is equipped with a 5800mAh battery, while the Pro and Pro Mini models feature 6000mAh and 5700mAh batteries, respectively. All three support 90W fast wired charging; however, 30W wireless charging support is limited to the Pro and Pro Mini models.

Vivo X200: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 90W wired

OS: Android 15 based OriginOS 5

IP rating: IP69+IP68

Weight: 197g

Thickness: 7.9mm

Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640 x 1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, LTPO

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1) + 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5700mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless

OS: Android 15 based OriginOS 5

IP rating: IP69+IP68

Weight: 187g

Thickness: 8.1mm

