Chinese smartphone brand Realme on October 15 launched the Realme P1 Speed 5G in India. The performance-centric smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone supports 90 frames-per-second playback in select games, said Realme. Alongside the smartphone, Realme introduced its first headphone model named the Techlife Studio H1. Here are the details: ALSO READ: Realme P2 Pro 5G, Pad 2 Lite launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Realme P1 Speed 5G: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 20,999

Colours: Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium

The Realme P1 Speed 5G is set to go on sale on October 20 at 12 am and will be available for purchase on the official Realme website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Realme P1 Speed 5G: Introductory offers

Realme is offering a Rs 2,000 limited period coupon offer on both the models and an option to avail no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for up to three months.

Realme P1 Speed 5G: Details

The Realme P1 Speed 5G sports a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging support. For imaging, the smartphone features a dual-camera system with a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP camera. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme said that the P1 Speed 5G supports its GT Mode and GT Gaming features, offering a 90fps playback in select games. According to Realme, the Realme P1 Speed 5G maximises its turbo performance with GT mode enabled.

Realme Techlife Studio H1: Price and availability

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 are priced at Rs 4,999. These will be available with an introductory coupon discount of Rs 500. The headphones will be available in Red, White, and Black colourways. The first sale of the headphones is set to commence on October 21 at 12 pm and will be available for purchase on the official Realme website, e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and mainline channels.

Realme Techlife Studio H1: Details

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 features a 40mm Mega Dynamic Bass Driver. The headphones support the LDAC Audio Codec and Hi-Res Certification. Additionally, they offer 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 3-Level Smart ANC, and Spatial Audio Effect technology. The Realme Techlife Studio H1 is equipped with an 80ms ultra-low latency feature.