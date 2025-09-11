Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Starting at Rs 89,999, the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Acer Nitro V 15 laptop

Acer Nitro V 15 laptop

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acer has launched the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and comes equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 dedicated GPU. Acer said that the device is built to “redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India,” giving users the tools to game, create, and stay productive.

Acer Nitro V 15: Price and Availability

  • Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i5): Rs 89,999 onwards
  • Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i7): Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Colour: Obsidian black
The laptop will be available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s official online store, and ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. 
 

Acer Nitro V 15: Details

The Nitro V 15 laptop is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. According to the company, the Nitro V 15 laptop is built on Intel’s hybrid architecture for multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity apps. Paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the laptop supports DLSS 4 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and next-gen ray tracing. These features enhance the visuals in AAA gaming titles or while editing 4K content.

Also Read

Acer TravelLite Essential series

Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, Acer

Acer eyes No 2 slot in India PC market within three quarters on AI pushpremium

Acer

Acer join hands with Plumage Solutions for Puducherry IT hardware unit

Tech Wrap July 30

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

Acer Nitro Lite 16

Acer Nitro Lite 16 with 13th Gen Intel chip, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU launched

 
The Nitro V 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage. Dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system keeps temperatures in check, with customisation available through the dedicated NitroSense key. The NitroSense Key also provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed and power plans.
 
For gamers and creators, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSense dashboard. Users can access features like PurifiedVoice, AI noise cancellation, and PurifiedView AI webcam tools. The laptop includes PLANET9 ProClip for game highlight capture, AI tools for clearer video calls with features like auto-framing and background blur, and DTS X Ultra audio for immersive sound.
 
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The device also comes with a Copilot Key for quick access to Windows 11’s AI tools. The laptop weighs around 2.1 kg and features an amber backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro V 15: Specifications

  • Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 165Hz refresh rate,100 per cent sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio
  • RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
  • Audio: DTS:X Ultra 
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, RJ45 LAN
  • Weight: 2.1 kg
 

More From This Section

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds

Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

Lava Bold N1 5G

Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more

Topics : Tech News Acer Acer laptop gaming industry graphics Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon