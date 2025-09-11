Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Acer has launched the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and comes equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 dedicated GPU. Acer said that the device is built to “redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India,” giving users the tools to game, create, and stay productive.

Acer Nitro V 15: Price and Availability

Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i5): Rs 89,999 onwards

Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i7): Rs 99,999 onwards

Colour: Obsidian black

The laptop will be available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s official online store, and ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Where to pre-book, availability details, pricing and more Acer Nitro V 15: Details The Nitro V 15 laptop is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. According to the company, the Nitro V 15 laptop is built on Intel’s hybrid architecture for multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity apps. Paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the laptop supports DLSS 4 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and next-gen ray tracing. These features enhance the visuals in AAA gaming titles or while editing 4K content.

The Nitro V 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage. Dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system keeps temperatures in check, with customisation available through the dedicated NitroSense key. The NitroSense Key also provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed and power plans. For gamers and creators, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSense dashboard. Users can access features like PurifiedVoice, AI noise cancellation, and PurifiedView AI webcam tools. The laptop includes PLANET9 ProClip for game highlight capture, AI tools for clearer video calls with features like auto-framing and background blur, and DTS X Ultra audio for immersive sound.