Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Starting at Rs 89,999, the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Acer has launched the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and comes equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 dedicated GPU. Acer said that the device is built to “redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India,” giving users the tools to game, create, and stay productive.

Acer Nitro V 15: Price and Availability

  • Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i5): Rs 89,999 onwards
  • Acer Nitro V 15 (Intel Core i7): Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Colour: Obsidian black
The laptop will be available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s official online store, and ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. 

Acer Nitro V 15: Details

The Nitro V 15 laptop is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. According to the company, the Nitro V 15 laptop is built on Intel’s hybrid architecture for multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity apps. Paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the laptop supports DLSS 4 (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and next-gen ray tracing. These features enhance the visuals in AAA gaming titles or while editing 4K content.
 
The Nitro V 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage. Dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system keeps temperatures in check, with customisation available through the dedicated NitroSense key. The NitroSense Key also provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed and power plans.
 
For gamers and creators, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSense dashboard. Users can access features like PurifiedVoice, AI noise cancellation, and PurifiedView AI webcam tools. The laptop includes PLANET9 ProClip for game highlight capture, AI tools for clearer video calls with features like auto-framing and background blur, and DTS X Ultra audio for immersive sound.
 
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The device also comes with a Copilot Key for quick access to Windows 11’s AI tools. The laptop weighs around 2.1 kg and features an amber backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro V 15: Specifications

  • Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H
  • Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 165Hz refresh rate,100 per cent sRGB, 16:9 aspect ratio
  • RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
  • Audio: DTS:X Ultra 
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, RJ45 LAN
  • Weight: 2.1 kg
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

