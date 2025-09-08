Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

Skullcandy has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of new true wireless earbuds, INK’D ANC. These earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Skullcandy Supreme Sound, and a quad mic setup, which is claimed to deliver a crystal-clear calling experience. According to the company, the Skullcandy INK’D ANC will offer up to 43 hours of battery life. Notably, the Skullcandy INK’D ANC joins the INK’D wired-earphones to expand the lineup.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC: Price, launch offer, and availability

Introductory price: Rs 2,999

Colour: Black

The INK’D ANC is now available for sale on Skullcandy’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon.

Skullcandy INK'D ANC: Details Skullcandy INK'D ANC true wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and 10mm drivers. The earbuds include a quad-microphone system designed to improve call clarity and support multipoint pairing, allowing connection with more than one device at a time. The earbuds are said to offer up to 43 hours of battery life when combined with the charging case, with a 10-minute quick charge providing around two hours of playback. They support USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. Rated IPX4, the INK'D ANC earbuds have been claimed to be resistant to sweat and splashes.