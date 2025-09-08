Home / Technology / Gadgets / Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

The Skullcandy INK'D ANC true wireless earbuds are now available in India for an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on Skullcandy's website and e-commerce platform Amazon

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Skullcandy has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of new true wireless earbuds, INK’D ANC. These earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Skullcandy Supreme Sound, and a quad mic setup, which is claimed to deliver a crystal-clear calling experience. According to the company, the Skullcandy INK’D ANC will offer up to 43 hours of battery life. Notably, the Skullcandy INK’D ANC joins the INK’D wired-earphones to expand the lineup.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC: Price, launch offer, and availability

  • Introductory price: Rs 2,999
  • Colour: Black
The INK’D ANC is now available for sale on Skullcandy’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon. 

Skullcandy INK’D ANC: Details

Skullcandy INK’D ANC true wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and 10mm drivers. The earbuds include a quad-microphone system designed to improve call clarity and support multipoint pairing, allowing connection with more than one device at a time.
 
The earbuds are said to offer up to 43 hours of battery life when combined with the charging case, with a 10-minute quick charge providing around two hours of playback. They support USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. Rated IPX4, the INK’D ANC earbuds have been claimed to be resistant to sweat and splashes.
 
Additional features include touch controls for playback and calls, low-latency performance for gaming, and voice pickup enhancements for clearer communication.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC: Specifications

  • Driver: 10mm
  • Mic: Quad mic with ENC (2 mics per bud)
  • ANC: Yes
  • Low latency: Yes
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, Multipoint pairing
  • Durability: IPX4 ; Sweat and water-resistant
  • Charging: Type-C

Topics :Skullcandy earphonesSkullcandyBluetooth audio devices

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

