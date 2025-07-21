Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with AI features: Price, specs

The smartphone will be available from July 29 on Samsung’s online store and ecommerce platform Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Details

The new Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection up front.

Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. On the software front, the smartphone comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has announced that it will be offering six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates on the Galaxy F36 5G.