Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to launch soon in July, details inside

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M54 is now anticipated in India on July 26, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to cost Rs. 37,999 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage available in Silver and Dark Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy M54's live listing on the Samsung official website had already revealed the phone's entire design and specifications in the Middle East. The Samsung Galaxy M54 looks very much like the Galaxy A54, which came out recently. However, there are some changes and improvements done to the hardware, especially in the cameras and battery department.