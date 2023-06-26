Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to launch soon in July, details inside

Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to launch soon in July, details inside

The Samsung World M54 has been around since April with the exception that it was never launched in India until now. However, it is expected to launch in India on July 26, 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to launch soon in July

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

The Samsung Galaxy M54's live listing on the Samsung official website had already revealed the phone's entire design and specifications in the Middle East. The Samsung Galaxy M54 looks very much like the Galaxy A54, which came out recently. However, there are some changes and improvements done to the hardware, especially in the cameras and battery department.
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M54 is now anticipated in India on July 26, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to cost Rs. 37,999 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage available in Silver and Dark Blue.



Samsung Galaxy M54: Features and Specifications
Similar to the Galaxy A54, the Samsung Galaxy M54 has an Exynos 1380 SoC, a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage that should be expandable with a microSD card. Out of the box, the phone uses an OneUI 5.0 custom skin based on Android 13.


Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC are all examples of connectivity options. The phone has a large 6,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 25W. The phone is 199 grams and has a fingerprint sensor for security with dimensions of 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4 mm. 
The 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Plus display of the Samsung Galaxy M54 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layer 5 and has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. At last, the Samsung Galaxy M54 has three camera sensors on the back: an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a large 108MP primary sensor with fan /1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front-facing camera has a resolution of 32 MP.


Samsung Galaxy M54: Price (exp)
The Samsung Galaxy M54 might be available in India by the end of July 2023. The base variant 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is expected to be available in Silver and Dark Blue. 


Although the official listing on the Samsung website does not yet reveal the pricing, it is anticipated that the model will retail for Rs. 37,999. 

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

Apple's latest iOS 16.5.1 update fixes critical security flaw in iPhones

Here's what Apple's Vision Pro prescription optical inserts look like

Asus to launch ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7: Details

Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy smartphonesSamsung Mobiles

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story