Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 4 unveiled the Galaxy S23 FE (fan edition) smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets, and Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones. The Galaxy S23 FE is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple Indigo and Tangerine colours at $599. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet series encompassed a vanilla model and a Plus model, with price starting at $449. The Galaxy Buds FE are offered in Graphite and White colours at $99. All three products are expected to launch in India soon.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (up to 120Hz refresh rate)

Dimensions and Weight: 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g

Rear camera: 50MP (f1.8) main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f2.2 and FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto (f2.4, 3x optical zoom)

Front camera: 10MP (f2.4)

Processor: 4nm

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Battery: 4,500

Charging: 25W wired, fast wireless charging 2.0, and wireless powershare

Platform: Android 13

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications

Display: 10.9-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)

Dimensions and weight: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G)

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle

Processor: Octa-core

Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage

Battery: 8,000 mAh

Platform: Android 13

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3

Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos

Protection: IP68

Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: Specifications

Display: 12.4-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)

Dimensions and weight: 185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G)

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle

Processor: Octa-core

Configuration: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage

Battery: 10,090 mAh

Platform: Android 13

Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3

Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos

Protection: IP68

Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Specifications