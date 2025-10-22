Samsung Galaxy XR with Gemini AI, Qualcomm chip, and Android apps launched

Samsung Galaxy XR: Details
Samsung Galaxy XR: Key features
Natural interaction controls
Access to numerous apps
2D to 3D transformation
AI-powered contextual assistance (Gemini Live)
3D exploration with Google Maps
Circle to Search
Productivity and creative workspace
XR gaming and partner experiences
Samsung Galaxy XR: Specifications
- Display: Micro-OLED, 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 27 million pixels, 60–90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Operating system: Android XR
- Camera: 6.5MP
- Sensors: 2 pass-through, 6 world-facing, 4 eye-tracking, 5 IMUs, 1 depth, 1 flicker
- Battery: 2 hours normal use, 2.5 hours video playback
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
- Weight: 545g (headset), 302g (battery)
