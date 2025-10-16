Apple Vision Pro 2025 brings faster AI, improved display, new band design

Apple has refreshed the Vision Pro, now powered by the M5 chip. Alongside, the company has improved the band with a new dual knit design for better comfort. The headset runs on visionOS 26, which enables spatial experiences, including widgets and new Personas. The Vision Pro is said to deliver better performance, improved display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and extended battery life. The Apple Vision Pro 2025 is available for pre-order and will go on sale on October 22 in select regions.

Apple Vision Pro: What’s new

Apple Vision Pro is powered by the new M5 chip, which it said delivers faster processing, improved visuals, and smoother multitasking across apps. Users can expect quicker load times, better rendering, and sharper visuals across the interface.

Apple said the Vision Pro now renders 10 per cent more pixels on its micro-OLED display compared with the previous generation, producing sharper text and clearer imagery. The headset supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, reducing motion blur and improving the viewing experience, especially in Mac Virtual Display mode. The Vision Pro relies on its dedicated R1 chip, which processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, delivering real-time environmental rendering within just 12 milliseconds. For battery, it offers up to two and a half hours of general use and three hours of video playback on a single charge.

AI and developer performance AI performance gets a significant upgrade with the M5 chip, which enables system-level AI features up to 50 per cent faster, including Personas and spatial photo generation. Apple said third-party developers can now use its Foundation Models framework to build new applications that combine spatial computing with on-device AI. Design and comfort Apple has redesigned the headset's fit with a new dual knit band, made from a 3D-knitted, dual-rib structure that enhances cushioning, breathability, and balance. It includes upper and lower straps with tungsten inserts for added stability and an adjustable Fit Dial for precision.

The Dual Knit Band is available in small, medium, and large sizes and remains compatible with the previous Vision Pro model. Software and Apple Intelligence Apple Intelligence now supports additional languages. The Vision Pro runs on visionOS 26, introducing new ways to interact in 3D space. Users can now add widgets to their environment, revisit them instantly, and access upgraded Personas for more natural communication in FaceTime. The update also enables AI-enhanced spatial scenes, turning standard photos into immersive 3D experiences. The headset supports 180-degree and 360-degree video playback from popular action cameras, while creators can share immersive media directly through Safari and Vimeo.