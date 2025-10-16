Apple upgrades MacBook Pro 14 with M5, faster AI and storage: What's new

Apple has launched a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its next-generation M5 Apple Silicon chip. The latest M-series processor marks a leap in performance, featuring an upgraded GPU with a neural accelerator built into each core, said Apple. According to the US-based technology giant, this design boosts on-device AI performance by up to 3.5x compared with the M4 chip. The new chip also enhances CPU efficiency, improves graphics rendering, and delivers higher memory bandwidth to handle demanding tasks, including running large language models (LLMs) directly on the device. In addition, SSD performance has been improved for faster file transfers and app loading speeds.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR display, available with an optional nano-texture finish for reduced glare. It includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera that automatically keeps users in frame during video calls and a six-speaker sound system for immersive audio.

Availability: October 22 The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR display, available with an optional nano-texture finish for reduced glare. It includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera that automatically keeps users in frame during video calls and a six-speaker sound system for immersive audio.

The M5 chip houses a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine (NPU). Each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator that enables up to 3.5x faster AI performance compared with the M4, and up to six times faster than the first-generation M1. The Neural Engine further accelerates AI-driven tasks and enhances Apple Intelligence's generative models. Apple also claims the M5's CPU cores are the fastest in the world, offering 20 per cent faster multithreaded performance than the M4. This makes the M5 ideal for tasks such as compiling code, 3D rendering, and multitasking across creative workflows.