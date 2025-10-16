Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with C1X modem, Wi-Fi 7, faster AI: What's new

Apple has introduced an updated iPad Pro powered by the company’s new M5 chip, bringing enhancements to performance, connectivity, display support, and system software. The refreshed model arrives in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, is available to pre-order today, and will go on sale on October 22. The new iPad Pro lineup boasts the M5 chip with a per-core neural accelerator, Apple C1X modem on cellular models, and an N1 networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 support.

iPad Pro M5: Price and availability

Price: Rs 99,900 onwards

Sale: October 22 onwards

iPad Pro M5: What’s new

Chip and compute

Apple says the M5 system-on-chip has a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, plus a 10-core CPU (four performance cores and six efficiency cores) and a 16-core Neural Engine. This, according to Apple, boosts performance across multitasking, photo and video editing, and AI-driven operations.

As per the company, the M5 delivers up to 3.5 times the AI performance of the M4 chip and up to 5.6 times the AI performance of M1-based iPad Pro models for certain tasks. Graphics and ray tracing ALSO READ | Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here The M5 chip powering the refreshed iPad Pro lineup includes a third-generation ray-tracing engine, enabling more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows. Apple says the new iPad Pro is up to 1.5 times faster at 3D rendering compared with the M4, and up to 6.7 times faster than the M1 in Octane X.

Performance in applications Apple highlighted specific performance uplifts compared with the M1 and M4 chips in common professional workflows: Up to six times faster video transcoding in Final Cut Pro for iPad compared with M1, and up to 1.2 times faster than the iPad Pro with M4

Up to four times faster AI image generation in Draw Things compared with M1, and up to two times faster than iPad Pro with M4

Up to 3.7 times faster AI video upscaling in DaVinci Resolve compared with M1, and up to 2.3 times faster than iPad Pro with M4 Memory and storage Unified memory bandwidth now exceeds 150 GB/s – about a 30 per cent increase over the prior generation. Storage read/write speeds are up to twice as fast. Base unified memory for 256GB and 512GB storage models starts at 12GB, up from 8GB in the 2024 iPad Pro models.

ALSO READ: Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21 Connectivity Cellular iPad Pro models include Apple’s in-house C1X modem, which provides up to 50 per cent faster cellular data performance and up to 30 per cent lower energy use compared with the iPad Pro M4. The new N1 wireless chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. Apple says the N1 improves 5 GHz network performance and enhances features such as Personal Hotspot and AirDrop. Display and external monitor support The iPad Pro continues to use the Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED display. Apple lists 1,000 nits full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR, and 1,600 nits peak HDR. The 11-inch model measures 5.3 mm thick and the 13-inch model 5.1 mm, matching last year’s dimensions.

Apple says the iPad Pro can drive external displays at up to 120 Hz and supports Adaptive Sync for lower latency on compatible monitors. Software and Apple Intelligence The new iPad Pro ships with iPadOS 26. Apple highlights a redesigned windowing system, a new menu bar, and an updated Files app with folder customisation and a Preview app for PDF viewing and annotation. iPadOS 26 also introduces Apple Intelligence features such as Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, intelligent action suggestions in Shortcuts, and automatic list categorisation in Reminders. It adds improved background task management and enhanced audio controls for professional apps.