Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M5 launched: Variants, India pricing, specs, more

Apple has launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by its latest M5 Apple Silicon chip. The new processor features an upgraded GPU with a neural accelerator integrated into each core, which Apple says increases on-device AI performance up to 3.5 times compared with the previous M4 chip. The M5 chip also offers improved CPU efficiency, enhanced graphics rendering, and higher memory bandwidth for intensive workloads such as running large language models (LLMs) locally. SSD speeds have been improved as well, ensuring faster file transfers and quicker app launches.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Colours and availability

Currently on pre-orders, the Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 will be available in India from October 22 in Space Black and Silver colour options.

Currently on pre-orders, the Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 will be available in India from October 22 in Space Black and Silver colour options.

The MacBook Pro lineup will be sold online and through Apple's retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon). Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Variants and India pricing 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with standard display 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 169,900

16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 189,900

16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900

16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900

24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 189,900

24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 209,900

24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 249,900

24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 309,900

32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 209,900

32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900

32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 269,900

32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 329,900

14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with nano-texture display 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 184,900

16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 204,900

16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900

16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 304,900

24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 204,900

24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 224,900

24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 264,900

24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 324,900

32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 224,900

32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900

32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 284,900

32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 344,900 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Offers Cashback of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Pre-installed software pricing Final Cut Pro: Rs 29,900 (add-on)

Logic Pro: Rs 19,900 (add-on)