Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M5 launched: Variants, India pricing, specs, more

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Colours and availability
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Variants and India pricing
14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with standard display
- 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 169,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
- 16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
- 24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
- 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
- 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 249,900
- 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 309,900
- 32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
- 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
- 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 269,900
- 32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 329,900
14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with nano-texture display
- 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 184,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
- 16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 304,900
- 24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
- 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
- 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 264,900
- 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 324,900
- 32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
- 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
- 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 284,900
- 32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 344,900
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Offers
- Cashback of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Pre-installed software pricing
- Final Cut Pro: Rs 29,900 (add-on)
- Logic Pro: Rs 19,900 (add-on)
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Specifications
- Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3024x1964 native resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
- Audio: High-fidelity six-speaker sound system, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Processor: Apple M5 chip
- RAM: 16GB, 24GB, 32GB
- Storage: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
- Operating system: macOS 26 Tahoe
- Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera
- Battery: 72.4Wh
- Charging: 70W (bundled), 96W (optional)
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
- Weight: 1.55kg
