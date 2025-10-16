Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M5 launched: Variants, India pricing, specs, more

Apple launches the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip in India, featuring faster AI, improved graphics, and up to 4TB SSD storage, starting at Rs 169,900

Apple has launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by its latest M5 Apple Silicon chip. The new processor features an upgraded GPU with a neural accelerator integrated into each core, which Apple says increases on-device AI performance up to 3.5 times compared with the previous M4 chip. The M5 chip also offers improved CPU efficiency, enhanced graphics rendering, and higher memory bandwidth for intensive workloads such as running large language models (LLMs) locally. SSD speeds have been improved as well, ensuring faster file transfers and quicker app launches. 

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Colours and availability

Currently on pre-orders, the Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 will be available in India from October 22 in Space Black and Silver colour options.
 
The MacBook Pro lineup will be sold online and through Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon). 

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Variants and India pricing

14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with standard display

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 169,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 189,900
  • 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 249,900
  • 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 309,900
  • 32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 209,900
  • 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 229,900
  • 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 269,900
  • 32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 329,900

14-inch MacBook Pro M5 with nano-texture display

 
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 184,900
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 16GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 16GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 304,900
  • 24GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 204,900
  • 24GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 24GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 264,900
  • 24GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 324,900
  • 32GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage: Rs 224,900
  • 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage: Rs 244,900
  • 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD storage: Rs 284,900
  • 32GB RAM + 4TB SSD storage: Rs 344,900

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Offers

  • Cashback of Rs 10,000 on select bank cards
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for up to 12 months

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Pre-installed software pricing

  • Final Cut Pro: Rs 29,900 (add-on)
  • Logic Pro: Rs 19,900 (add-on)

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5: Specifications

  • Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 3024x1964 native resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), ProMotion adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • Audio: High-fidelity six-speaker sound system, 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • Processor: Apple M5 chip
  • RAM: 16GB, 24GB, 32GB
  • Storage: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
  • Operating system: macOS 26 Tahoe
  • Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera
  • Battery: 72.4Wh
  • Charging: 70W (bundled), 96W (optional)
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
  • Weight: 1.55kg

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

