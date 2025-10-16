iPad Pro M5 launched: India pricing, availability, specifications, more

Apple launched the iPad Pro 2025 lineup powered by its latest M5 chip on October 15. The refreshed lineup maintains the 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes but boasts enhanced performance, connectivity, display support, and system software when compared to the 2024 lineup, which was powered by M4 chips. The iPad Pro 2025 lineup also boasts an Apple C1X modem to boost cellular data performance, and an N1 networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 support.

iPad Pro M5 lineup: Availability

Pre-orders: Live now

Sale: October 22 onwards

The iPad Pro 2025 lineup will be sold online and in retail stores, including Apple Store Online and Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).

ALSO READ: Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with C1X modem, Wi-Fi 7, faster AI: What's new iPad Pro M5: Variants and India pricing iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 169,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 209,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 249,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 219,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 259,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Wi-Fi only) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 189,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 229,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 199,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 239,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver ALSO READ: Apple Vision Pro 2025 brings faster AI, improved display, new band design

iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 179,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 219,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 189,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 229,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Wi-Fi only) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,900

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 119,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 159,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 199,900

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 169,900

16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 209,900

Colour: Space Black, Silver iPad Pro M5 accessories: India pricing Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900

Apple Pencil (USB-C type): Rs 7,900

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Rs 33,900 iPad Pro M5: Offers Cashback: Rs 4,000 for select bank cards

No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to 12 months ALSO READ: Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on