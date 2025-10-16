iPad Pro M5 launched: India pricing, availability, specifications, more

iPad Pro M5 lineup: Availability
- Pre-orders: Live now
- Sale: October 22 onwards
iPad Pro M5: Variants and India pricing
iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 169,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 209,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 249,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 219,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 259,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 13-inch (Wi-Fi only)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 189,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 229,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 199,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 239,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Cellular + Wi-Fi)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 179,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 219,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 189,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 229,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 11-inch (Wi-Fi only)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 159,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Standard glass): Rs 199,900
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 169,900
- 16GB RAM + 2TB storage (Nano texture glass): Rs 209,900
- Colour: Space Black, Silver
iPad Pro M5 accessories: India pricing
- Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900
- Apple Pencil (USB-C type): Rs 7,900
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Rs 33,900
iPad Pro M5: Offers
- Cashback: Rs 4,000 for select bank cards
- No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to 12 months
iPad Pro M5: Specifications
- Screen size: 11-inch, 13-inch
- Display panel: Ultra Retina XDR display, Tandem OLED, Standard glass or Nano-texture display glass, Anti-reflective coating,
- Resolution: 2420x1668-pixel resolution (11-inch screen) and 2752x2064-pixel resolution (13-inch screen)
- Refresh rate: ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz
- Peak brightness: 1000 nits (SDR), 1000 nits (XDR), 1600 nits (HDR content only)
- Audio: 4 speakers
- Processor: M5 chip
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- OS: iPadOS 26
- Rear camera: 12MP wide camera
- Front camera: Landscape 12MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: 31.29Wh (11-inch model), 38.99Wh (13-inch model)
- Charging: Capable of fast charging up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with 60W adapter
- Connectivity: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2x2 MIMO, Simultaneous dual band, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology, Apple C1X cellular modem for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only, Gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO for Wi-Fi + Cellular models only
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app