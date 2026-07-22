Samsung widens foldable bet: Is it too little, too late? Analysts weigh in

Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone line-up into a three-model portfolio with the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip8. The main addition is a new wide-screen form factor for the Galaxy Z Fold8, featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded.

Samsung has positioned the wider canvas as a solution to the narrow cover screens associated with earlier foldables and as a closer approximation of a conventional tablet layout. Industry observers, however, are divided over whether the move represents genuine innovation or a defensive response to intensifying competition.

Samsung commanding market lead

Data from research firms points to continued growth in the foldable category alongside Samsung's clear dominance.

According to Navkendar Singh of International Data Corporation (IDC), India's foldable smartphone market reached about 600,000 units in calendar year 2025, with Samsung accounting for more than 80 per cent of shipments. More than 70 per cent of Samsung's share came from the book-style Galaxy Z Fold7.

IDC expects India's foldable smartphone market to grow to between 800,000 and 900,000 units in 2026.

Samsung is expected to retain its lead despite Apple's anticipated entry, supported by its established supply chain, expanded three-model portfolio and the late-year launch window expected for Apple's first foldable.

Counterpoint Research's India Monthly Smartphone Tracker estimates that cumulative foldable smartphone shipments in India will cross three million units by the end of 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 80 per cent between 2019 and 2026.

Despite macroeconomic pressures and rising prices of key components such as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash storage, annual foldable smartphone shipments are projected to rise 8 per cent year-on-year in 2026, outperforming the broader smartphone market.

India foldable market: Key numbers

Calendar year 2025 market volume, IDC: About 600,000 units

Calendar year 2026 projected volume, IDC: 800,000-900,000 units

Cumulative shipments between 2019 and 2026, Counterpoint: More than three million units

Samsung's 2025 market share, IDC and Counterpoint: More than 80 per cent

Galaxy Z Fold7 share of Samsung shipments: More than 70 per cent

Projected 2026 brand share, Counterpoint: Samsung about 89 per cent, Motorola about 8 per cent, and Vivo and others about 3 per cent

Projected 2026 share of book-style foldables, Counterpoint: About 66 per cent

Innovation or defensive move

Despite Samsung's strong market position, analysts have offered differing assessments of the company's strategy. Prabhu Ram of CyberMedia Research said prolonged dominance could conceal vulnerabilities.

"After years of incremental updates and playing it safe, Samsung's global dominance is under serious threat from Huawei, HONOR, Motorola and now Apple's imminent entry. Its latest expansion to three models feels like a belated reaction rather than bold innovation," Ram said.

Faisal Kawoosa of Techarc, however, said Samsung's legacy as a category pioneer continues to carry significant weight with consumers.

"The foldable smartphone market is currently synonymous with Samsung worldwide. They are the pioneers. By introducing variations through different models, Samsung is attempting to retain the novelty quotient and leverage its positioning as the pioneer of this niche form factor," Kawoosa said.

Why Samsung has adopted a 4:3 display

Counterpoint Research estimates that book-style foldables will account for nearly two-thirds of all foldable smartphone shipments in 2026, supported by productivity features and multi-app multitasking.

Abhilash Kumar of Smart Analytics Global said the wider form factor offers clear practical benefits.

"Samsung has introduced a new form factor with the Fold8. With this, Samsung becomes the first smartphone maker in India to launch a wide foldable. This makes sense because the Fold8 is designed to deliver an experience close to a true tablet form factor when unfolded," Kumar said.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said the wider design also aligns better with the existing content ecosystem.

"Most of the content we consume daily was never optimised for earlier book-style foldables. A wider design with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded solves this issue and leverages the current app ecosystem optimised for tablets," Pathak said.

Pathak added that while high average selling prices keep foldables firmly in the premium segment, trade-in offers and equated monthly instalment financing are gradually making them more accessible.

Local manufacturing

A critical focal point highlighted by analysts is the manufacturing landscape. Samsung’s commitment to producing all three foldable models locally in India may provide it with some pricing flexibility and supply chain resilience.

Prabhu Ram notes that local manufacturing gives Samsung "some pricing flexibility and supply chain resilience" to cushion against price increases and tariff structures.

In contrast, Faisal Kawoosa points out that Apple is unlikely to manufacture its debut foldable in India initially, projecting that local assembly for foldable iPhones might only materialise by 2028.

Apple entry could validate foldables

Attention is now shifting to Apple's expected entry into the foldable smartphone market in September. Analysts across research firms expect Apple's arrival to provide broad validation for the form factor.

"Apple is the only tier-one brand that does not have a foldable. By launching its own foldable, it will instil more confidence among users about the form factor," Kawoosa said.

"Right now, there is a cohort that finds foldables interesting but has doubts about why Apple has not entered the segment. I think Apple's foldable will address many concerns around durability, and the number of users confident about buying a foldable smartphone will increase significantly," he added.

Analysts expect Apple's first foldable smartphone to carry an ultra-premium price of more than $2,000, translating to about Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in India.

Apple is expected to benefit from strong ecosystem loyalty, but market analysts believe Samsung will retain its lead in the near term.

Samsung's established manufacturing presence in India, broader product portfolio and earlier market availability before Apple's expected late-year launch are likely to work in its favour.

The broader contest may therefore extend beyond hardware design. Samsung's wider Fold8 and expanded portfolio are aimed at reinforcing its category leadership before Apple brings its ecosystem strength into one of the fastest-growing premium smartphone segments.