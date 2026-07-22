Galaxy Unpacked highlights: Samsung unveils Fold8 series, Flip8, AI eyewear

Samsung has unveiled its next generation foldable smartphones, smartwatches and intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra as its new flagship foldable alongside the redesigned Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, refreshed its smartwatch portfolio with the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, and showcased intelligent eyewear built on Google's Android XR platform.

Here are the key announcements from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra succeeds Fold7

Samsung has expanded its foldable portfolio with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, succeeding the Galaxy Z Fold7 as the company's flagship book style foldable. The new model features an 8 inch foldable display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra wide camera, a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging support. According to Samsung, it is also the slimmest Galaxy Z Fold yet, measuring 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g.

The Fold8 Ultra also introduces support for 8K video recording using the APV codec, an upgraded cooling system, HDR support in 200MP mode and AI features designed for multitasking on the larger display.

Galaxy Z Fold8 gets a wider, compact design

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Fold8 with a redesigned form factor centred on a wider cover display and a more compact design. Unlike previous Galaxy Z Fold models, the Fold8 adopts new display ratios intended to make the cover screen feel more like a conventional smartphone while retaining a larger inner display for reading, gaming and video consumption.

The device weighs 201g, making it Samsung's lightest Fold model to date. It features a 10:16 cover display, a 4:3 main display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 4,800mAh battery, dual 50MP rear cameras and Samsung's new Flex Titanium display structure, which the company says improves durability while reducing crease visibility.

Galaxy Z Flip8 focuses on AI powered cover screen

Samsung has also refreshed its clamshell foldable with the Galaxy Z Flip8. The smartphone retains the flip form factor but adds a redesigned FlexWindow experience, allowing apps, AI features and contextual information to be accessed directly from the cover display.

The Flip8 weighs 180g and measures 6.1mm when unfolded. It features a 50MP rear camera with Samsung's ProVisual Engine, Flex Mode shooting, Super Steady video with Horizontal Lock and new cover screen experiences powered by Gemini Intelligence and Now Brief.

Intelligent eyewear built on Android XR

Samsung also entered the smart eyewear segment with intelligent eyewear developed in collaboration with Google, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The device is built on Google's Android XR platform and integrates Gemini to provide hands free AI assistance.

The intelligent eyewear features a lightweight frame, Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, built in camera and touch controls. Samsung said it offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with up to seven additional charges through the carrying case. The device supports features such as live translation, navigation assistance, message summaries, note taking, visual sharing and context aware AI interactions.

Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra2

Samsung has also refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2, both powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is aimed at outdoor activities and sports, featuring an 800mAh battery, a display with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, trail running metrics, hydration guidance and support for diving with IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications.

The Galaxy Watch9 is positioned as an everyday health companion with a lighter aluminium case, a 390mAh battery and a display with up to 3,000 nits brightness. Both watches add AI based health features, including sleep apnea detection, heart health score, fitness index, cardiovascular monitoring, hearing protection and personalised health insights generated using data captured by Samsung's BioActive sensor.

Galaxy AI expands across devices

Samsung also announced new Galaxy AI capabilities across the latest Galaxy devices. The company has expanded Gemini Intelligence integration with support for contextual assistance, and multi app automation. These features are designed to work across the new foldable smartphones and integrate with Samsung's broader ecosystem of connected devices.