Samsung launches 3D and 4K OLED Odyssey Gaming Monitors: Price, specs

Samsung has introduced 3D and 4K OLED Odyssey gaming monitors in India. The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is claimed to be Samsung’s first 27-inch UHD gaming monitor to deliver a glasses-free 3D experience, powered by advanced eye-tracking and a proprietary lenticular lens. The 4K OLED at 240Hz, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), is claimed to feature Samsung’s first-ever 27-inch 4K OLED display of a 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also launched a curved Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

Here are the details of the newly launched gaming monitors.

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey G9 (G91F): Price and availability

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Rs 127,299

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Starting at Rs 91,299

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Rs 94,099

Colour: Silver (Odyssey 3D and Odyssey OLED G8), Black (Odyssey G9)

These gaming monitors can be purchased from Samsung’s website, Samsung store, and at select retail stores.

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Details

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) features a flat IPS display panel with 4K resolution with 178-degree/178-degree viewing angle, a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, and support for HDR10+ gaming. It offers a glasses-free 3D experience and AI 3D video conversion. It consumes 78W of power and weighs 4.7kg.

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF): Specifications

Display: 27-inch (16:9 aspect ratio), Flat IPS panel, 4K UHD

Refresh Rate: Up to 165Hz

Response Time: 1ms (GTG)

Colour: 1 billion, 99 per cent sRGB coverage (CIE1931)

HDR Support: Yes, HDR10 and HDR10+ Gaming

Screen Features: Anti-glare coating, factory calibrated, HDR certified

Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync compatible

Game enhancements: Black equaliser, Virtual AIM point, Ultra-wide game view, picture-in-picture and auto source switch plus supported

Audio: Dual 5W speakers (2 channels)

Microphone: Not included

Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Hub), 1x USB-B upstream port

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Details

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) is offered in two screen sizes, 27-inch and 32-inch. This flat OLED gaming monitor features a 4K UHD resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and HDR10+. Supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it includes features like Black Equaliser, Core Sync lighting, and Ultra-wide Game View. It also boasts a dynamic cooling system.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): Specifications

Display: 27-inch (16:9 aspect ratio), Flat OLED panel, 4K UHD

Refresh Rate: Up to 240Hz

Response Time: 0.03 ms (GTG)

Colour Support: 1 Billion colours, 99 per cent DCI-P3 (CIE1976)

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, HDR10+, HDR10+ Gaming

Quantum Dot Technology: Yes

Burn-In Warranty: Covered under normal usage (excludes commercial/misuse)

Game Enhancements: Black Equaliser, Virtual AIM Point, Ultrawide Game View, Super Arena Gaming UX

Eye Saver Mode: Yes

Image Size Control: Yes

Energy Saving Mode: Yes

Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-B Upstream, 1x Headphone Jack

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Details

This 49-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 32:9 Dual Quad HD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 1000R curvature. It features a VA panel with VESA DisplayHDR 600, and HDR10+ support. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, PIP/PBP modes, and gaming features like Black Equaliser and Virtual AIM Point.

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F): Specifications