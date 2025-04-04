Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO C71 budget smartphone with 5200mAh battery launched: Price, specs

POCO C71 budget smartphone with 5200mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Powered by Unisoc T7250, the smartphone features a display with TUV low blue light and flicker-free certifications.

POCO C71
POCO C71 (Image: POCO)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
POCO has launched its new budget smartphone, POCO C71, in India. Starting from Rs 6,499, the smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7250 System-on-Chip (SoC). It offers an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 5,200mAh battery. The POCO C71 smartphone is available in three colours: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black.
 
POCO C71: Price and availability
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 6,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,499
The POCO C71 smartphone will be available in India starting April 8, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
POCO C71: Details
 
The POCO C71 uses the Unisoc T7250 SoC, with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The smartphone features a 6.88-inch HD+ display panel with low blue light and flicker-free certification. It offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits peak brightness.   
 
For imaging, the POCO C71 features a 32MP primary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. On the software side, the POCO C71 comes with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 from the start. The company has also promised two generations of OS updates for the smartphone.   

Also Read

POCO C71 to launch in India on April 4, Flipkart listing reveals key specs

POCO F7 series launches with flagship specs, India debut expected soon

Tech Wrap March 27: F1 25, ChatGPT image generation, POCO F7 Series, more

POCO M7 review: A feature-rich budget 5G smartphone good for everyday use

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra to debut globally on March 27: What to expect

 
The smartphone has a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.
POCO C71: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch, HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Unisoc T7250 SoC
  • RAM: up to 6GB 
  • Storage: up to 128GB 
  • Rear camera: 32MP primary 
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5200mAh
  • Charging: 15W wired charging
  • Protection: IP52
  • OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garmin unveils new rugged smartwatch lineup 'Instinct 3': Price, details

Nintendo unveils Switch 2 console at Direct: Check specs, launch schedule

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets: Price, pre-book offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 'Moto AI' features launched: Price, offers

Pixel 9a set to go on sale in India from April 16, confirms Google: Details

Topics :POCOsmartphone priceChinese smartphones

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story