POCO C71 budget smartphone with 5200mAh battery launched: Price, specs

POCO has launched its new budget smartphone, POCO C71, in India. Starting from Rs 6,499, the smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7250 System-on-Chip (SoC). It offers an HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 5,200mAh battery. The POCO C71 smartphone is available in three colours: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

POCO C71: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 6,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,499

The POCO C71 smartphone will be available in India starting April 8, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

POCO C71: Details

The POCO C71 uses the Unisoc T7250 SoC, with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB. The smartphone features a 6.88-inch HD+ display panel with low blue light and flicker-free certification. It offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits peak brightness.

For imaging, the POCO C71 features a 32MP primary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. On the software side, the POCO C71 comes with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 from the start. The company has also promised two generations of OS updates for the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

POCO C71: Specifications