ASUS launches Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 Copilot Plus PCs with AMD chips

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) PC portfolio in India with the launch of Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA) and the Vivobook 16 (M1607KA). Both these laptops are powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and offer advanced AI capabilities along with next-generation Copilot Plus PC experiences.

Here are the details of the newly launched laptops.

ASUS Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16: Price and availability

ASUS Zenbook S16 OLED UM5606KA-RJ108WS, Copilot+ PC: Starts at Rs 149,990

ASUS Vivobook 16 M1607KA-MB109WS, Copilot+ PC: Starts at Rs 75,990

Colour: Scandinavian White (Zenbook S16 OLED UM5606KA-RJ108WS), Quiet Blue (Vivobook 16 M1607KA-MB109WS)

Both laptops will be made available for purchase in the coming weeks across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets in India

ASUS Zenbook S16 OLED: Details

The Zenbook S16 OLED (UM5606KA-RJ108WS) is a Copilot+ PC designed with AI-focused hardware and a high-resolution OLED display, said ASUS. Based on Windows 11 Home, the laptop is built around AMD’s latest AI processor and is intended for users who need a balance of performance, portability, and AI integration. It comes in a Scandinavian White finish and is built using Ceraluminum, a lightweight material.

The device features a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1800, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR with a peak brightness of 500 nits, along with a fast 0.2ms response time. The display is PANTONE validated, covers 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is certified by TUV Rheinland and SGS for low blue light emission. Stylus support is also included. For audio, the laptop uses Smart Amp technology with built-in speakers and an array microphone. Graphics are powered by integrated AMD Radeon, and performance is handled by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, which includes an XDNA 2 NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS.

In terms of memory and storage, the Zenbook S16 OLED is equipped with 24GB LPDDR5x RAM (8000MHz) and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Power is supplied by a 78Wh battery paired with a 65W USB-C adapter for charging.

The laptop weighs 1.50 kg and measures 35.36 x 24.30 x 1.19–1.29 cm. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple ports: two USB 4.0 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader. The keyboard is a backlit chiclet design with a dedicated Copilot key, and it features a precision touchpad. Security features include an IR webcam with Windows Hello, Microsoft Pluton security processor, and firmware TPM.

The Zenbook S16 OLED comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime license), and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic. Additional software includes MyASUS, ScreenXpert, GlideX, and StoryCube. ASUS is also offering a one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps, redeemable through August 31, 2025. The laptop meets the US MIL-STD 810H standard and holds certifications such as Energy Star 8.0, RoHS, and REACH.

ASUS Zenbook S16 OLED: Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5GHz, 8 cores, 16 Threads)

NPU: Up to 50TOPS XNDA 2

Colour: Scandinavian White

Display Options: 16.0-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel with 16:10 aspect ratio

OS: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: AMD Radeon 860M Graphics

RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X 8000MHz RAM

Storage: 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Connectivity: Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) + Bluetooth 5.4

Camera: ASUS AI Camera FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor

I/O ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C support display / power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x SD 4.0 card reader

Touchpad: ASUS ErgoSense touchpad (multitouch smart gestures support)

Audio: 6 built-in speakers /Dolby Atmos sound system, built-in 3 microphone

Battery: 78 Wh lithium-polymer

AC Adapter: 65W Type-C

Weight: 1.50 kg (3.31 lbs)

ASUS Vivobook 16: Details

The Vivobook 16 (M1607KA-MB109WS) is said to be designed for everyday productivity with AI enhancements. The laptop comes in a Quiet Blue finish and boots Windows 11 Home edition. The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch Full HD+ IPS-level display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and an anti-glare finish. Audio is powered by SonicMaster, with a built-in speaker and array microphone for media playback and voice input. Graphics are handled by integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

The laptop features a plastic top case, a backlit chiclet keyboard with num-key, and a precision touchpad. On the software side, the Vivobook 16 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime license) and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. It also includes McAfee antivirus (1-year) and ASUS utilities like MyASUS, ScreenXpert, and GlideX. Buyers also receive a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership, redeemable until August 31, 2025.

ASUS Vivobook 16: Specifications