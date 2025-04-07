Huawei launches its WATCH FIT 3 smartwatch in India: Price, features, more

China’s Huawei has launched the WATCH FIT 3 smartwatch in India. According to the company, the WATCH FIT 3 has an ultra-slim design and features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display. It supports more than 100 workout modes and promises to provide up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Huawei WATCH FIT 3: Price and Availability

The Huawei WATCH FIT 3 smartwatch will be available in Midnight Black, Nebula Pink, Moon White, and Green colours, priced at Rs 14,999. Meanwhile, the Space Grey colour with Nylon Strap is priced at Rs 15,999.

The newly launched smartwatch is available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Amazon, and the RTC Official Website.

Huawei WATCH FIT 3: Details

The smartwatch has a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480p. Regarding the built-in sensors, it has an ambient light sensor, a nine-axis IMU sensor (accelerometer sensor, gyroscope sensor, magnetometer sensor), and an optical heart rate sensor. Huawei also said that the WATCH FIT 3 has a waterproof rating of 5ATM. Additionally, the watch is said to offer a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge.

Compatible with both Android and iOS, the smartwatch also features a new Track Run mode that uses high-precision GPS tracking to calculate lap distances and map running routes accurately. This is in addition to over 100 workout modes that the smartwatch comes with.

Huawei offers multiple strap options including White Leather Strap, Grey Nylon Strap, Green Fluoroelastomer Strap, White Fluoroelastomer Strap, Pink Fluoroelastomer Strap, and Black Fluoroelastomer Strap.

Additionally, there are various options for watch cases like Colour Gold (White Leather), Silver (Grey, Green, White), Pink (Pink), and Tarnish (Black) in Aluminium alloy.

Huawei FIT 3 : Specifications