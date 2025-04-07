Home / Technology / Gadgets / LG launches 4K UHD Smart Monitor line-up in India: Check price and details

LG launches 4K UHD Smart Monitor line-up in India: Check price and details

Starting at Rs 32,000, the 2025 LG 4K UHD smart monitors support 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour range and HDR10 visuals

LG Smart Monitor 27SR75U (Source: LG)
LG Smart Monitor 27SR75U (Source: LG)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korean electronics maker LG has launched its new range of smart monitors in India, namely the 27SR75U and 32SR75U models. The company said that these new models offer 4K UHD visuals and have webOS23 integration for accessing streaming services along with more than 100 free channels through the “LG Channels” service. LG also said that the monitors come with built-in apps for sports, music, fitness, and cloud gaming.   
 
New LG Smart Monitor line: Price and variants
 
LG Smart Monitor 27SR75U (27-inch): Rs 32,000
LG Smart Monitor 32SR75U (32-inch): Rs 38,000
  LG said that both the new Smart Monitor models will be available on the company’s official website and through e-commerce platform Amazon India.  Also Read: WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details
 
New LG Smart Monitor line: Details

Also Read

LG's India IPO may see lower valuation of $10.5-11.5 bn amid market decline

LG Corp Chairman Koo visits India ahead of local subsidiary's IPO

After GM backs out, Toyota aids LG battery plant with $1.5 billion order

LG launches premium soundbars with 3D spatial audio: Check price, details

CES 2025: LG brings OLED evo TVs with built-in AI, new lifestyle projectors

 
LG said that the new 27SR75U and 32SR75U models share a range of features including a three-side almost borderless design and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution display. Besides supporting 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour range, the monitors also offer HDR10 support for more vibrant colour output on compatible content. The 27SR75U features a 27-inch IPS display with 350 nits brightness. Meanwhile, the 32SR75U boasts a larger 32-inch VA display with 250 nits brightness.  
For connectivity, the new LG smart monitors include two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB Type-C that supports 65W charging. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The monitors also support ScreenShare functionality for content sharing from laptops and smartphones. Other notable features include support for LG's Magic Remote, which the company said allows users to manage tasks and operations easily using voice commands through the built-in ThinQ Voice Assistant.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

POCO C71 budget smartphone with 5200mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Garmin unveils new rugged smartwatch lineup 'Instinct 3': Price, details

Nintendo unveils Switch 2 console at Direct: Check specs, launch schedule

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets: Price, pre-book offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 'Moto AI' features launched: Price, offers

Topics :LG ElectronicsLGComputer accessoriesTechnology

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story