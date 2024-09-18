Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung launches budget Galaxy F05 smartphone with leather finish: Details

Priced at ₹7,999, the Samsung Galaxy F05 will be available from September 20 on Samsung's website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:57 AM IST
Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy F05, a budget smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device features a leather-pattern finish on the back and sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F05: Price and Availability

The Galaxy F05 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is available in Twilight Blue and is priced at ₹7,999. Sales will begin on September 20 through Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F05: Features

The Galaxy F05 sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and the 4GB RAM can be expanded to 8GB using the RAM Plus feature, which converts free storage into virtual RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.
It packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. Running on Android 14, the Galaxy F05 will receive two major operating system updates and up to four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F05: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch LCD, HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 1TB)
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP primary, 2MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired
  • OS: Android 14

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

