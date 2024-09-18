Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy F05, a budget smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device features a leather-pattern finish on the back and sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup.



Samsung Galaxy F05: Price and Availability

The Galaxy F05 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is available in Twilight Blue and is priced at ₹7,999. Sales will begin on September 20 through Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.